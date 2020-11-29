Hannah Ferrier shares fan praise for yachting school amid Below Deck alum EJ Jansen’s claims she copied him

Below Deck Mediterranean alum Hannah Ferrier shares fan praise for her yachting school amid Below Deck alum EJ Jansen’s claims she copied him.

The Below Deck battle has been taken to another level. Days after EJ made some harsh accusations about Hannah on the podcast Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef, she has subtly responded.

EJ slammed Hannah for ripping him off when she started Ocean International Training Academy, alongside pal Anastasia Surmava. He also called Hannah out for her reaction when he confronted her for stealing.

The Below Deck alum didn’t hold back, stating his case on the hit podcast.

Now Hannah has shared the positive feedback regarding her yachting school, which fans feel is her way of responding to EJ’s accusations.

What did Hannah share on social media?

Hannah has not issued a statement regarding EJ’s interview. Instead, she let Ocean International Training Academy’s Instagram followers and students speak for the school.

There was one comment, in particular, that got the attention of fans, including Instagram fan account @belowdeckaboveaverage. The social media account reshared one remark from Hannah’s yachting school initially posted in an Instagram Story.

“There is no substitute for experience in any field or any job. Being able to benefit from @hannahferrier234 YEARS of experience and knowledge of the yachting industry would be an opportunity of a lifetime for anyone interested. (In my humble opinion),” wrote a follower.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by All Things Below Deck! (@belowdeckaboveaverage)

The comment appeared on a post made by the official Instagram account for Hannah’s yachting school, @oceaninttrainingacademy. It was a promotion talking about the yachting industry and how the school can help those interested in learning the business.

Plus, the Instagram post featured a discount code and spelled out the various courses that are offered. The video footage was enough to pique anyone’s interest.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Make Paradise Your Profession (@oceaninttrainingacademy)

Ocean International Training Academy is receiving plenty of promotion

It may or may not be a coincidence, but Hannah appears to have stepped up her promotional game for the yachting school since EJ’s accusations came out.

Hannah is also a new mom. Her daughter Ava just turned one month old. So it’s also possible that the increased promotion is a result of Hannah easing her way back into her work.

Below Deck Mediterranean beauty Hannah Ferrier has certainly had her fair share of drama this year. Hannah being fired boosted the show’s ratings and helped it become the highest-rated season in franchise history.

The Australian native has also had a year of changes, including trading in yachting life for family life—the latter suits Hannah. Along with being a new mom, Hannah recently got engaged to her boyfriend, Josh.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.