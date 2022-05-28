Hannah Ferrier hangs with Below Deck Med producer: Is she returning to Below Deck franchise?

Hannah spending time with Nadine Rajabi has Below Deck fans buzzing about a possible return. Pic credit: Bravo

Hannah Ferrier hung out with Below Deck Mediterranean producer Nadine Rajabi recently. The hang has sparked speculation the former chief stew is returning to the Below Deck franchise.

Since Captain Sandy Yawn fired Hannah during Season 5 of Below Deck Med, fans have been pleading with Hannah to return to the yachting franchise. The feud between Captain Sandy and Hannah will, of course, prevent the Australian beauty from coming back to Below Deck Mediterranean.

However, that doesn’t mean Hannah couldn’t pop up on Below Deck, Below Deck Sailing Yacht, or Below Deck Down Under. The latter not only films in Australia, but Captain Jason Chambers is a good friend of Hannah’s.

Hannah Ferrier hangs with Below Deck Med producer Nadine Rajabi

The other day, Hannah used Instagram Stories to reveal she was spending time with Nadine. Hannah and Nadine were sitting on the couch with smiles exploding off the picture.

“Late night chats with the b***h I started with on Below Deck Med. We loved each other day 1 and going strong 7 years later,” Hannah wrote before adding “PS This is [sic] who you have to thank for how amazing BDM and Down Under is!”

Pic credit: @hannahferrier234/Instagram

There was no mention of Hannah returning to the franchise, but Below Deck Down Under Season 2 has reportedly been filming in Australia. The filming could explain Nadine’s visit.

So Dramatic! reported earlier this month that the latest Below Deck spin-off was filming its second season with Captain Jason back at the helm. Below Deck Down Under Season 1 is still playing out on Peacock.

Hannah gushes over her good friend Nadine

Along with using Instagram Stories to give a shout-out to her friend Nadine, Hannah also shared an Instagram post gushing over their visit.

“So good to spend a few days with my gorgeous friend @nadinerajabi – it’s been a hot minute since we met on season 1 of Below Deck Med but the love keeps growing,” Hannah captioned a photo of the two of them.

Again, the chief stew didn’t mention anything about coming back to the reality TV franchise that made her a household name. Hannah has said she wouldn’t mind doing part of a season with Captain Lee Rosbach, Captain Jason, or Captain Glenn Shephard.

Due to her busy lifestyle, Hannah Ferrier isn’t planning on returning to the Below Deck franchise on-screen for a full season. Being a businesswoman, mom to daughter Ava and newlywed with husband Josh Roberts keeps Hannah on her toes.

Hannah’s recent hang with Below Deck Mediterranean producer Nadine Rajabi was simply for pleasure, not business.

Below Deck Mediterranean is currently on hiatus on Bravo.