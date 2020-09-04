Hannah Brown and Andi Dorfman are hanging out – and this is the perfect Bachelorette duo

Hannah Brown and Andi Dorfman were never part of the same Bachelorette franchise.

In fact, it has been years since Andi was the Bachelorette. She got engaged to Josh Murray on the finale, sending Nick Viall home heartbroken.

As for Hannah B, she just had her season of The Bachelorette last year, and she’s still dealing with some of the aftermath of her time on ABC.

Not only did she get her season of The Bachelorette, but she also reappeared on Peter Weber’s season to ensure all their feelings were addressed and put to bed.

So, what do these two have in common?

Hannah Brown and Andi Dorfman are hanging out

Apparently, Hannah and Andi love to go running in California — together — and look great doing it!

And Bachelor fan accounts, including @bachelorteadaily, is fully supportive of this new friendship.

The account shared a photo from Hannah’s Instagram.

And then it later shared another picture from Andi’s account.

The two were clearly having a great time, and @bachelorteadaily pointed out that it may be time for a Bachelorette reunion.

Since Andi’s season of The Bachelorette, she’s stayed somewhat out of the spotlight. She hasn’t appeared on any spin-off show. She worked as an assistant to the District Attorney in Atlanta but moved to New York after ending her engagement to Josh.

Hannah Brown is trying to move on from The Bachelorette

As for Hannah B, she appears to be moving on from her time on The Bachelorette as well. Perhaps, she’s getting some advice from Andi, who went through a horrible relationship after the show.

She claimed Josh was controlling and emotionally abusive, something he has continuously denied. She wrote about it all in her book, It’s Not Okay: Diary of a Broken Heart.

As for Hannah, she was previously linked to Tyler Cameron, the man she sent home during the final proposal. The two have since hung out to see if there was still a connection, spending weeks together in quarantine in March.

Tyler Cameron continues to speak out about Hannah. He recently explained that he blacked out when he saw her for the first time. He also talked about what life would be like if they had gotten engaged. He’s convinced they would have made it work but added that he is a changed man after he lost his mother in March to a sudden brain aneurysm.

The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.