Hannah Ann Sluss goes Instagram official with boyfriend Jake Funk after Rams win the Super Bowl

Hannah Ann Sluss verifies that Jake Funk is, in fact, her boyfriend. Pic credit: ABC

Fans have been speculating for weeks now on who Hannah Ann Sluss is dating, how they met, what his name is, and if he was in fact, an NFL player. There has been buzz all around Bachelor Nation and social media on if these two were actually dating, or just talking, or if the rumors were even true.

Although fans saw Hannah Ann and Los Angeles Rams running back, Jake Funk, embrace in a weird jump-hug after the Rams NFC Championship win against the San Francisco 49ers two weeks ago, no one heard any official word on whether Hannah Ann and Jake were exclusive.

Hannah Ann has made it Instagram official that she and Jake Funk are a couple

Now, Bachelor Fans, you have your answer. Hannah Ann took to her Instagram page last night after the Rams and Jake beat the Cincinnati Bengals and Joe Burrow 20-17 to win the Super Bowl. She was seen kissing Jake and had an even more surprising caption for her post.

Hannah Ann, along with her adorable photos, stated in her caption, “A moment we will always cherish. Love you!” (with a blue heart). Not only are Hannah Ann and Jake official, but they are already throwing around the L-word. This relationship just took another huge step forward, and surpassed expectations of just a new relationship, in the eyes of viewers and fans.

What did Hannah Ann post last night after the Rams’ Super Bowl win?

Hannah Ann donned high white boots, a jean skirt black in color, a white crop top, and a Rams old school silk letter jacket, with Jake’s #34 on the back and side, complete with patches.

She could be seen hugging Jake after the game, as well as sitting down kissing him on the turf full of blue and yellow confetti in front of the bleachers. In Hannah Ann’s video, the confetti continued to fall from the air and the Rams’ teammates celebrated holding the trophy high in the air.

Hannah Ann also held onto the Los Angeles Times—Times Extra—that displayed the Rams defeating the Bengals with the headline, Champs House, already in print.

What did Bachelor Nation have to say about this pairing and official news?

Bachelor Nation fans showed up to congratulate Hannah Ann and Jake as they commented on her Instagram post.

Despite the controversy at the end of Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor with Hannah Ann getting picked, and then Peter changing his mind to Madison Prewett at the After the Final Rose, Madison Prewett was the first to comment on Hannah Ann’s post, as she put three heart-eye emojis. Clearly, there is no animosity between the two girls.

Bachelor Nation stars Caelynn Miller-Keyes, Victoria Fuller, and Amanda Stanton replied next. Caelynn, like Madi, gave three heart-eye emojis, Victoria wrote, “so happy for y’all” (with four blue hearts), and Amanda said, “Cuties” with one red heart.

Pic credit: @hannahann/Instagram

It looks like things have worked out for Hannah Ann, and she has found someone who truly makes her happy. She may not have a Bachelor pilot for a boyfriend, but she does have a Super Bowl Champ as one!

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.