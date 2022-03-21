Hamza reshared a 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days critic’s disparaging post about Memphis

Hamza Moknii reshared a negative social media post towards Memphis from a 90 Day Fiance fan page. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star, Hamza Moknii’s recent social media behavior may indicate trouble between him and Memphis Smith.

Since this season has been airing, 90 Day viewers have seen many hints from Memphis and her mother that things may not have gone well after filming wrapped up.

In a since-deleted Instagram story, Hamza reshared a 90 Day fan page’s meme that took aim at Memphis by insinuating that Hamza was out of her league.

Before this post, Hamza had not given indications of strain in their relationship. In fact, he shared a reminiscent post after the episode where he proposed aired.

It is unclear exactly what is going on between Memphis and Hamza, but their negative social media behavior towards one another may be very telling.

Hamza reshared and quickly deleted a post from a 90 Day Fiance fan page on Instagram that criticized Memphis.

The post featured a still image of Hamza’s sister Rawia as she said, “I was perplexed how Memphis” before the fan page interjected their own words after the beginning of Rawia’s sentence.

The fan page finished Rawia’s thought by adding, “even landed Hamza.”

At the top of the meme, the disclaimer read, “I think we all wonder the same thing.”

Hamza pushed a negative narrative from a 90 Day fan page about Memphis in a since-deleted post. Pic credit: @hamza90day/Instagram

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers think the prenup will be a huge issue for Hamza Moknii

Memphis has insisted that Hamza sign a prenup so that she could protect her children financially if anything were to happen in her potential marriage to Hamza.

Hamza agreed reluctantly when she first brought it up, but after speaking to his mother, he doubted it even more, citing that it was a contract for divorce.

Furthermore, Memphis waited too long to start the prenup process and was told by her lawyer that it couldn’t happen in time for her wedding and suggested a postnup.

When Memphis brought the idea to Hamza by way of Rawia translating, Rawia and Hamza both became very upset that the contract was becoming an issue again. Hamza agreed once more to sign what Memphis wanted the day before their wedding.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.