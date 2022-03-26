Gwen Stefani says Blake Shelton is the ‘greatest thing to ever happen’ to her

Gwen Stefani talks marrying Blake Shelton. Pic credit: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton got married last year and the two seem as happy now as they were when they first tied the knot.

While Blake has been more than open about how happy he is to be both a new husband and a stepfather to Gwen’s children, Gwen seems to be just as elated about their union.

In a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Gwen talked about how great it was to marry the country music star.

Gwen forgot her wedding ring

There was another funny moment during the interview where Gwen was going to show off her sparkly ring.

It wasn’t there.

“I forgot to wear my ring,” Gwen said. “It’s, like, the first time! I thought, ‘OK, I’m going to put it in the jewelry cleaner so Jimmy sees how sparkly and amazing my ring is,’ and then hello, empty finger.”

After the two had a laugh about her leaving her ring behind, she went into how important her marriage is to her.

Gwen Stefani celebrates her marriage to Blake Shelton

“I’m so embarrassed! I’m sorry, Blakey. I love my husband, and I love being married to him,” Gwen said. “It’s just the greatest thing that’s ever happened to me.”

Gwen then went into why The Voice host Carson Daly was the man who officiated their wedding.

“Basically, we didn’t know who was gonna marry us. It was COVID[-19],” Gwen said.

“We knew we wanted it to be intimate,” she continued. “I just had the idea of Carson because he’s the one person that we both know so well, and we’ve known through the years.”

Gwen then explained the significance because she said that Carson was planning to be a priest before he chose to move into the entertainment industry.

“I was nervous to ask him. It’s a really big thing to ask someone,” Gwen said. “We called him and immediately he was just like, ‘Let’s go!’ He was just so into it.”

“So it was a big relief, he took it super seriously,” Stefani added. “It was really beautiful, perfect, and amazing.”

Carson himself talked about officiating the wedding on an episode of Today.

“It was incredible to be a part of such an important moment in their lives. The ceremony was a perfect blend of country and glamour, of course, just like Blake and Gwen,” Carson said.

The Voice is on hiatus. The singing reality competition series will return to NBC in late 2022.