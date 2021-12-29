Gwen Stefani makes fun of Blake Shelton for losing The Voice this season

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani on The Voice. Pic credit: NBC

It if wasn’t for Girl Named Tom, Blake Shelton would have been the odds-on favorite to win The Voice in Season 21.

As a matter of fact, he almost did, but ended up coming in second place in the season, when Wendy Moten lost out to the sibling trio in the finals.

Despite the loss, Blake had more competitors in the semifinals than any other coach and had the best year, all around, than anyone else on The Voice this season.

Even with the success, Blake’s wife Gwen Stefani couldn’t resist poking fun at her husband.

Gwen Stefani mocks Blake Shelton for losing on The Voice

No Doubt singer Gwen Stefani is no stranger to The Voice, as she has been a coach on the show herself.

As a matter of fact, she was coaching on the show before she and Blake started dating. She left the show after Season 19 and Nick Jonas came in to replace her before Ariana Grande replaced him this year.

When Blake Shelton lost, Gwen Stefani commented on it at Spotify’s A Totally Normal Party for 2021.

Gwen brought Bryana Salaz to the stage. Bryana was on Team Gwen when she was on The Voice and will go on to appear in the Netflix spinoff Freeridge in 2022.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Gwen then said, “Just so you know, Blake lost The Voice tonight! He lost. Honestly, you can go back!”

After the show, Salaz posted a TikTok of what happened after this moment.

Gwen asked if Salaz wanted to sing the next song with her, but the young singer didn’t hear her ask and wandered off the stage instead. Salaz said she was having a panic attack at the moment.

“So I completely missed the part where Gwen asked me to sing the next song with her because I was literally on the verge of having a panic attack,” she said in the video clip.

Who is Bryana Salaz from The Voice?

Bryana Salaz appeared on The Voice Season 7 and was part of Gwen Stefani’s team.

She ended up eliminated in the live playoffs round of the competition.

However, Salaz didn’t let that stop her.

She joined the band Sweet Suspense in 2015 and then moved to work on an acting career.

She was cast in the second season of Best Friends Whenever on Disney Channel in 2016 and went on to pick up a lead role in The Lion Guard (as Anga), had a recurring role in Malibu Rescue, and then took the lead role as Kaylie Konrad in Team Kaylie in 2019.

The Voice is currently on hiatus. The singing competition should return to NBC in late 2022.