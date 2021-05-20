Growing Up Hip Hop exclusive: Tee Tee talks about tension with Egypt while trying on wedding dresses

Tee Tee tries on wedding dresses on Growing Up Hip Hop. Pic credit: WEtv

This season on Growing Up Hip Hop, we see a whole lot of wedding planning. After all, both Egypt and Tee Tee are tying the knot soon, and both ladies are trying to make sure they are ready for their big day.

In this Growing Up Hip Hop exclusive sneak peek, we get a look at Tee Tee as she tries on some amazing bridal dresses and talks about what’s going on in her life. There’s even some talk of Egypt’s wedding, which Tee Tee is not involved in at all.

Tee Tee finds the perfect dress

As the new sneak peek gets started, Tee Tee’s mom is seen chatting it up with Shawn’s family about the upcoming wedding in Jamaica. His mom talks about what a nice girl her son is marrying, and the women start to chat about how they can’t believe that Shawn is settling down. He and Tee Tee became engaged last year, just a few months before their son was born.

The women bring up that the wedding is in Jamaica, which is a point of contention for Tee Tee and Egypt, as Pepa’s daughter also wanted to tie the knot there, and the two are not getting along.

Before anyone can bring Egypt up, Tee Tee emerges wearing a stunning wedding dress with a plunging neckline and a gorgeous, beaded mermaid shape. She looks absolutely stunning in the fitted gown, and the group cannot stop gushing over how beautiful she looks.

Tee Tee’s mom called her out for not initially wanting to try on that particular dress. “So, what are you going to say to me about my exquisite taste?” She asked.

After Tee Tee admitted that the dress is “gorgeous,” she said, “This is the one she said she didn’t want to try, but you must admit, the dress is gorgeous.”

The dress try-ons continue as Egypt’s name comes up

After coming out in another amazing dress, Tee Tee took a seat and was immediately asked about Egypt and her wedding plans. That’s when Tee Tee joked about wearing a wedding dress to her cousin’s wedding.

In the confessional, Tee Tee admitted, “I don’t know anything about Egypt’s wedding. It’s sad that’s where we are right now. At one point, Egypt probably would have been a bridesmaid. As we all know, my family is very close. I would have never thought that Egypt and Pep and my relationship would be where it’s at because for the majority of my life, we’ve always been super, super close.”

She continued, “But that’s not the same treatment or relationship we have now. It’s sad, but at this point, it’s like I can’t dwell on the past… anymore anyway.”

As both Tee Tee and Egypt’s wedding dates get closer, we hope the two will make amends and not miss out on each others’ special days.

Growing Up Hip Hop airs Thursdays at 9/8c on WEtv.