‘Gross’ Luis Ruelas slammed for telling stepdaughters to ‘wear a thong’ and ‘show your legs off’

Luis Ruelas knows how to put his foot in his mouth and he did that again while talking about his stepdaughters.

Luis has been getting dragged on social media for his cruel comment about Margaret Josephs’ son in The Real Housewives of New Jersey finale.

Luis and his wife, Teresa Giudice, attempted damage control by posting a new podcast episode to distract from the backlash.

The video features the couple talking about their amazing relationship and their blended family.

However, that’s when things took a weird turn.

Luis dished about the advice he gives to his four stepdaughters Gia, Milania, Gabriella, and Audriana, but it’s garnering backlash online.

RHONJ’s Luis Ruelas makes a guest appearance on Teresa Giudice’s podcast

The lovebirds shared a video of their podcast where their family was the main focus.

Luis and Teresa got real about allowing their kids to go out into the world, explore, and try new things.

@Krissyballs posted the clip of Luis along with her own commentary on the remark.

“We went to Greece last year, you know what I tell your daughters? ‘Wear a thong, do it now,'” said Luis to his wife.

“Try it all — nothing bad or anything like that, but I’m saying like go to the club and dance, wear a thong, wear a short skirt, show your legs off a little bit,” continued Luis. “Experience it now.”

This is not the first time in recent months that the NJ businessman has come under fire for comments about his stepdaughters.

During a July episode of Turning the Tables, he confessed to going on individual date nights with the girls.

Luis gets called out for gross comments about his stepdaughters

After the clip was posted online, it didn’t take long for people to share their criticism about the odd comment.

“I threw up in my mouth after the thong and show off your legs… But then when he said, ‘Try it all!’ Nothing bad or anything…dead 😂😂.”

“That was so disgusting to listen to. Louis is the ick, Red flag, and every other danger or warning sign out there,” added someone else.

“This, and he takes them on dates is so gross!!” another commenter exclaimed.

Someone wrote,”‘I tell your daughter where a thong I’ll be one step behind you’ Ewwww.”

Another questioned, “What man, says this!? There’s something so wrong with him, and she knows it, she would never admit it, because she hates being wrong.”

Pic credit: @krissyballs/Instagram

What do you think of Luis Ruelas’s comment? Are people making a big deal out of nothing?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.