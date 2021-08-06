Greg Grippo will be confronted with his acting school past in the finale

Fans wonder if Greg Grippo’s tearful goodbye was just a performance. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelorette Season 17 breakups have grown more and more emotional each time, and Greg Grippo’s sudden exit from the show ended up being the most dramatic yet. But his time on the show isn’t over.

Greg will confront Katie during the After the Final Rose. The Bachelorette Season 17 cohost Tayshia Adams teased that rumors surrounding Greg’s acting school past will be discussed in the finale.

Fans thinks Greg Grippo has ulterior motives

Throughout the season, Greg transformed from an immediate fan favorite to someone Bachelor Nation felt was suspicious and manipulative. Viewers have questioned Greg’s sincerity, especially due to cryptic memes that were liked by The Bachelorette star Katie Thurston and Greg’s acting history.

On the show, Greg is referred to as a marketing sales rep. Still, it was discovered that Greg has also attended acting school, leading fans to speculate that Greg may have hopes of using his appearance on The Bachelorette to build up his acting platform.

These rumors were aided by the reveal that Greg was supposed to be a contestant on Clare Crawley’s season, indicating that he allegedly wanted to get on the hit show more than he wanted to find love.

Tayshia Adams spoke to Ryan Seacrest while on his show On Air With Ryan Seacrest, and when asked about Greg’s acting rumors, she stated, “That will be addressed. So just wait”.

Greg’s return to the finale promises to be tense, and he’ll allegedly have to answer for his actions and his acting pursuits when he faces Katie. Some of Greg’s behavior that will likely be addressed in the finale is the gaslighting that many fans felt Greg exhibited in his breakup episode, which Katie appeared to agree with.

Tayshia Adams says Greg’s hurt is the ‘name of the game’ on The Bachelorette

Greg adamantly wanting Katie to profess her love for him before he proposed would make sense in almost any other situation, but on this show, you have to know what you’re signing up for when you date a woman who’s dating multiple other men, according to Tayshia.

Speaking from her own experience being a part of the franchise, Tayshia shared, “It is really tough once you start having feelings for someone and blatantly seeing them kind of act the same way that you experience that person with [other contestants]. But it’s kind of, like, the name of the game in a way. It’s not right, it’s hard, but it’s what we’re here for.”

With so much speculation surrounding Greg and his motives, it’ll be telling to see how he explains himself on the finale. When Greg returns, fans will have to see if he’ll be the genuine sweet guy who received the first impression rose or if he was always just playing a role.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.