Greg Grippo has a new girlfriend and can’t see himself going to Bachelor in Paradise

Greg Grippo said he can’t see himself going to Bachelor in Paradise after opening up about his secret girlfriend.

The Bachelorette’s Greg revealed he’s getting serious with the unnamed women he just celebrated Valentine’s Day with as they navigate a long-distance relationship.

Greg Grippo reveals he officially has a long-distance girlfriend from Paris

Greg joined his friend and roommate Andrew Spencer on the latest episode of The Viall Files podcast to recap The Bachelor and answer other pressing fan questions.

When asked if the two would consider going on Bachelor in Paradise this summer, Greg was quick to shut the possibility down.

“I have no problem saying this. I don’t see myself going to the beach right now,” Greg said. “I’m actually seeing someone at the moment.”

Andrew couldn’t resist jumping in to tease his friend. “Spoiler alert,” he joked after miming siren sounds. “Bro just bought three dozen roses, by the way.”

“You’ve gotta be kidding me,” Greg responded to his friend’s oversharing.

Greg largely stayed quiet about the identity of his new partner, but fans got at least one hint when Nick Viall asked if the woman lives in Paris.

Greg confirmed that she does live in Paris and that they are in a committed relationship.

Although he admitted that the long-distance was difficult to navigate, he doubled down on his desire to find someone and his connection with his new girlfriend.

“I genuinely want to find someone, you know, and I don’t necessarily like dating around. You know, as soon as like I feel like I click with someone, I’d like to see where it goes,” he said. “Giving it my best shot at the moment.”

Bachelor fans believe Greg Grippo may be dating model Clemence Lopez after the two sparked rumors last year

This new information aligns with rumors that surrounded Greg and a potential new relationship in November of last year.

Fans were convinced that Greg was seeing an Instagram model named Clemence Lopez after several of their Instagram stories lined up.

This TikTok fan account video breaks down all of the reported overlap between the two.

Greg hasn’t made an official announcement on who he is currently seeing, but it does appear that he’s not opposed to opening up more in the future.

He and Nick even made a tentative plan to double-date with Nick’s girlfriend in Paris this year.

Watch the full interview below.

Bachelor Recap With Greg G, Andrew S, plus Clayton | The Viall Files w/ Nick Viall

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus.