Gold Rush Season 15, Episode 23 recap: Tony Beets celebrates record season as son Kevin proves himself

The Beets family brought the heat in the Gold Rush Season 15 finale, with Tony Beets pushing for a historic season while his son Kevin stepped out to strike gold on his own.

The veteran King of the Klondike set his sights on a record haul and leaned on his children and nephew to deliver across multiple claims.

Meanwhile, Kevin risked it all, draining his savings to launch his own operation at Scribner Creek alongside Faith Teng.

Despite busted equipment and a dwindling crew, Kevin’s team pushed through the odds.

As winter closed in, the Beets family united for their final weigh-ins.

What followed was a gold count that marked one of their most successful seasons ever, both as a team and as individuals.

The Beets Family claims over 5,700 ounces

Tony Beets’ master plan came together as his children and nephew kept the sluice boxes humming until the bitter end.

Cousin Mike ran Sluice-A-Lot at Indian River and clocked in with 211.88 ounces worth $565,000, while son Mike’s Trommel plant at Paradise Hill delivered 228.07 ounces worth over $600,000.

Monica added to the total with 46.56 ounces from the newly acquired Harald wash plant that was put to work.

With snow falling and the season wrapped, the Beets family came together for their biggest tally yet.

The final result? A combined total of 5,777.12 ounces, surpassing their 5,000-ounce target by over 700 ounces.

Tony proudly declared it his best gold total in 40 years of mining, a crowning achievement for the veteran miner and his dedicated crew.

Kevin Beets goes solo and crushes his first-season goal

While his father Tony chased history, Kevin Beets took a gamble of his own.

Stepping away from the family mine, he used his savings to fund a solo operation at Scribner Creek, determined to prove himself as a rookie mine boss.

Faced with a shredded feeder belt and a shrinking crew, after both Chase Dreger and Hunter Canning had to leave, Kevin kept the plant running with help from partner Faith Teng.

Over three weeks of hard grinding, Kevin’s team produced 375.80 ounces worth over $1 million. When combined with royalties from his family’s cut, Kevin’s final total reached 1,056.57 ounces, beating his personal goal.

It was a breakout debut for the youngest Beets mine boss, adding to a family-wide season haul of over $18 million.

Gold Rush is currently on hiatus on Discovery Channel.