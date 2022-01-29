Gino Palazzolo’s ex-girlfriend messaged Jasmine Pineda on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days

Jasmine informs Gino that his ex-girlfriend has contacted her. Pic credit: TLC

In the upcoming episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, Jasmine Pineda informs Gino Palazzolo that his ex-girlfriend has contacted her.

Jasmine and Gino are one of the most entertaining couples this season. Their relationship consists of the crazy dynamic of Jasmine telling Gino what to do and Gino happily following along for the ride, which makes it even better.

In a sneak peek from this week’s episode, viewers see Jasmine sitting down with Gino to let him know that his ex-girlfriend had sent her a friend request and told her that she wanted to chat.

Gino’s ex had been insistent on telling Jasmine that she and Gino had still been in communication with one another.

The entire time Jasmine is talking to Gino, his whole persona changes.

Jasmine Pineda finally lets her guards down to Gino Palazzolo on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days

Jasmine goes on to say how she thinks his ex is “maybe just jealous” and that she now “trusts him” because she now knows him, but she is definitely in for a rude awakening.

Jasmine took the initiative to text the ex-girlfriend back and say that she doesn’t think they have anything to chat about and that she knows he hadn’t been communicating with her, and then Jasmine proceeded to block his ex.

Jasmine being so open to the idea that Gino has not been in communication with his ex comes as a shock to many, considering in previous episodes, Jasmine has made it very clear that she has trust issues.

What are Gino Palazzolo’s true intentions?

Gino informs Jasmine that yes, he has indeed been in communication with his ex, and he states that it was to tell her that he is now happy in his new relationship. But in previous episodes, viewers saw the strain put on Gino and Jasmine’s relationship, so is he really that happy?

Not only does Jasmine have a bad temper, she also has extreme trust issues. So, the fact that Jasmine has finally let her walls down and allowed herself to trust Gino, only for him to essentially go behind her back and contact his ex about his current relationship, is likely to leave viewers in an uproar about Gino and his intentions.

Many viewers have focused their energy on Jasmine and the toxicity she is bringing to their relationship, but now, fans are left to look at Gino with a side-eye when it comes to his intentions for Jasmine.

90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.