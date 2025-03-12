Gino Palazzolo slams Jasmine Pineda for how she treats him ‘behind closed doors,’ ‘She’s the devil’

Gino Palazzolo claims his wife, Jasmine Pineda, is much different than she portrays herself on reality TV.

Gino and Jasmine’s up-and-down storyline is currently playing out in Season 2 of 90 Day: The Last Resort, and there’s no end in sight to their drama.

Jasmine has been complaining that Gino doesn’t want to have sex with her, while Gino is fed up with Jasmine’s behavior.

Most of what Gino complains about happens off-camera, so 90 Day: The Last Resort viewers haven’t witnessed much of what he says has caused him so much distress.

But according to Gino, Jasmine’s demeanor behind the scenes without her castmates is more than enough to drive him up a wall.

During a recent episode of Behind the Sheets, a new spinoff for 90 Day: The Last Resort, Gino got real about how Jasmine treats him when the cameras aren’t rolling.

Gino calls Jasmine ‘the devil’

“You guys don’t understand how she treats me at home one-on-one. She’s the f***ing devil,” Gino declared in a clip shared by @90dayfiance on Instagram.

He continued, “On camera, I hate to say it, but the way you see Jasmine and the way you know her — and she’s a very fun personality, and she can make you feel good — but you guys have no idea what I go through behind closed doors on a daily basis with Jasmine.”

Gino claimed her on-screen persona is “completely the opposite” of her at-home persona.

The Michigan native told his castmate, Josh Weinstein, that his and Jasmine’s relationship went “all downhill” after they tied the knot.

Gino said that once they became husband and wife, Jasmine lost all interest in him, and they stopped doing things together.

Gino still loves Jasmine

Josh wanted to know why Gino continues to fight for his marriage despite Jasmine treating him so poorly when the cameras are turned off.

Gino says it’s because he’s loyal and honors his commitments.

“Well, the thing is, is that I love Jasmine,” Gino replied. “And marriage is not, you know, it’s a long-term commitment.”

Gino also told Josh that he had hoped that joining the 90 Day: The Last Resort Season 2 cast would get their relationship back on track.

But, as viewers have seen so far, that hasn’t been the case.

Gino and Jasmine’s marriage took a left turn on 90 Day: The Last Resort

As a solution to living in a sexless marriage, Jasmine proposed the idea of an open marriage, or ethical non-monogamy, as she and her therapist called it.

Jasmine took it upon herself to find a partner to join their open marriage, and, lo and behold, it just so happened to be her now-baby daddy, Matt Branistareanu.

Jasmine tried to sweeten the deal for Gino, telling him that an open marriage would work both ways, meaning he could be with another woman, too, if he so desired.

Gino’s initial reaction to Jasmine’s proposal was rejection. However, as time went on and she pleaded her case, he slowly became “reluctantly” willing to at least consider the idea.

Still, at this point, it remains to be seen whether Gino went through with sharing his wife with another man.

Season 2 of 90 Day: The Last Resort airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.