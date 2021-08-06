Gina Krasley from My 600-lb Life dead at 30

There is sad news coming from the My 600-lb Life family. Pic credit: TLC

Gina Krasley from My 600-lb Life is dead at 30. She passed away over the weekend at her home in Tuckerton, New Jersey, on Sunday, August 1.

My 600-lb Life viewers were first introduced to Gina in 2020. The TLC show follows the lives of obese people who have decided to undergo gastric bypass surgery to improve their health and lifestyle.

Gina was 28 years old when her episode, Time Is Running Out For Gina, aired in April 2020 and she weighed over 600 lbs. She knew her future was in jeopardy, but Gina could not stop eating. Gina’s struggle with food and weight was also putting a strain on her marriage.

The episode gained nearly 1 million views on YouTube as Gina told her heartbreaking story that involved more than just weight and food struggles. Gina was physically and verbally abused by her father, who inflicted harm as punishment for Gina acting out or being bad.

How did Gina from My 600-lb Life die?

According to Gina’s obituary, she passed away at home surrounded by her friends and family, but no cause of death was announced. Gina’s greatest passion was dancing. She and her sister, Ali, made up dances with the neighborhood kids throughout their childhood.

Gina also started the Tik Tok trend “dancing has no size limit.” She had dreams of losing weight and opening her own dance studio.

Starring on reality television wasn’t Gina’s only claim to fame. Gina had a small part in the indie film, Walking to the Waterline, when she was younger.

The TLC personality was married to her wife Elizabeth Krasley for six years. They were parents to two fur babies, dog Bubba, and her cat Daisy.

At this time, Gina’s family has not disclosed her cause of death. However, at the end of June, Gina shared a YouTube video revealing she was dealing with a mystery illness that left her immobile.

The illness left her with severe pain in her legs and numbness in her hands. Despite the circumstances, Gina let her followers know she was staying positive while waiting to learn what was ailing her.

TLC responds to Gina’s death

As news of Gina’s passing spread like wildfire, TLC took to social media to release a statement regarding the sad news.

“TLC was deeply saddened by the loss of Gina Krasley, who shared her weight-loss journey on My 600lb Life. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family at this difficult time,” the network tweeted.

My 600-lb Life is currently on hiatus on TLC.