Gil Cuero shares throwback photos from his bodybuilding competitions

Gil Cuero emerged as the clear fan-favorite from Married at First Sight Season 13, gaining the most followers out of all his Houston castmates.

Married at First Sight fans are able to keep up with Gil on social media and learn even more about his life.

Recently, he shared some interesting throwback photos from his time competing in bodybuilding competitions and the looks are quite shocking and transformative.

Gil Cuero reveals bodybuilding photos

Gil Cuero took to his Instagram Stories to show off photos from his first and last bodybuilding competition.

In the first post, Gil shared two photos from his first competition. Gil showed off his intense abs and back muscles while wearing nothing but red undies on stage. Gil also had hair in his first conception.

Gil didn’t specify just how long ago these photos were taken but he wrote over his post, “Way back when. First competition.”

In Gil’s second post, he shared two photos of himself flaunting his ripped body with a city line backdrop and red carpet for his last competition.

Gil was a bit more clothed for his last competition, wearing only orange trunks. He also was bald by the time of his last competition.

Gil wrote over the photo, “Last competition.”

Gil Cuero says ‘Thank you. Next’ to 2021

Gil Cuero had an eventful 2021 in that he got introduced to the world on Married at First Sight Season 13 and had the rise and fall of his relationship with ex-wife Myrla Feria documented on national television.

While some people had their issues with Gil, most MAFS viewers found him to be incredibly charming and respectably committed to the marriage process.

Despite Gil’s commitment, Myrla decided to divorce him just two weeks after they both said yes to one another on Decision Day.

During the Married at First Sight Season 13 reunion, Myrla and Gil announced their divorce, and Gil was clearly devastated that the marriage didn’t work out.

Entering therapy and keeping his head up, Gil has since moved on and has been met with a lot of love and support from both women and men MAFS fans.

After all the ups and downs of 2021, Gil had a message for the year. Bringing in the New Year, Gil shared a post of himself wearing a dapper green suit as he captioned the post, “‘Thank You. Next’ – Me to 2021.”

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.