Gil Cuero admits he was ‘delusional’ on MAFS plus talks recent career change

Gil Cuero has been too busy to keep up with social media over the past few months, and now we know why.

The Married at First Sight alum returned to the platform with a major update, noting that he’s on a new career path and is now in the U.S. Navy.

When we first met him in Season 13, Gil was a successful firefighter, but has he given that up for good?

He discussed that in detail during a recent video on social media, in which he answered questions from his followers.

That’s not all he talked about during the Q&A; he also spoke about his experience on MAFS.

That was a rare treat as Gil admittedly avoided questions about the show in the past, but not this time.

Gil Cuero talks about his MAFS experience and admits he was ‘delusional’

Gil delved a little bit into his experience on the show after a failed marriage to Myrla Feria.

The couple stayed together on Decision Day, giving viewers hope their relationship would last.

However, Gil was later blindsided when Myrla broke up with him 14 days after their initial decision to stay married.

The Colombian-born MAFS alum has discovered plenty about himself since then, telling his Instagram followers, “What I learned about myself is that, like most people, I’m hella delusional sometimes.”

MAFS viewers sang Gil’s praises in Season 13 as he showed plenty of patience with Myrla, who wasn’t initially attracted to the Houston firefighter.

However, Gil said it’s his nature to be that way, noting, “I’ve been a patient person for a long time.”

Something else he learned from his MAFS experience?

“No matter how much you contort yourself to try to make something happen…it ain’t going to happen, and sometimes it’s better to just keep your peace and keep your mind clear.”

Gil has joined the U.S. Navy

The MAFS alum had people curious about his new career path, and he answered some of those questions on Instagram.

Gil revealed a few weeks ago that he’s now a member of the U.S. Navy, telling followers that he always wanted to join.

Regarding his job as a Houston firefighter, Gil has not retired from the post.

“Yes, I’m still a firefighter; I’m on military leave,” he revealed. “I will eventually be back in Houston fighting fires, but I’m not going to be doing that for the rest of my life.”

The 39-year-old explained that his goal is to “retire from hard labor within the next ten years,” and his entrance into the Navy will help to fulfill that dream.

