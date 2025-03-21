Gia Giudice says her upcoming reality show will be ‘a lot different’ than RHONJ

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is on pause until who knows when, and even if it returns, the cast might be different.

However, Gia Giudice dubbed the next generation of Housewives, is not too worried about the show because she’s already booked and busy.

Gia is working on several projects, including a new reality TV show featuring other celebrity kids.

She recently teased the new series, noting that it will be “a lot different” than RHONJ and that she’s excited for people to see it.

Making it in Manhattan is set to premiere sometime in 2025, but the network has not yet shared a release date.

However, Gia mentioned the trailer during a recent interview, revealing that the show will air very soon.

Gia Giudice’s new reality show is ‘a lot different’ than RHONJ

Gia Giudice teased her new Bravo series during a chat with Us Weekly, sharing that viewers will see it “very soon.”

However, don’t expect the new show to resemble RHONJ or any other Housewives franchise, as Gia confirmed her spinoff will be “very different.”

“I can’t wait to see the trailer,” added the Bravo star. “I’m so excited.”

That’s not the only project Gia is excited about; she has a new podcast, Casual Chaos, on iHeart Radio.

The 24-year-old teased her latest venture, sharing the artwork and release date for the first episode, set for March 24.

Gia’s podcast will cover different topics and she’s “super excited for everybody to hear it.”

“I’m gonna have amazing guests on. I’m also just excited for my fans to get to know me on a deeper, lighter, more fun level,” she told the media outlet.

Here’s what we know about Making it in Manhattan

Making It in Manhattan follows a tight-knit group of friends navigating young adulthood in New York City.

We spotted Gia and some of her castmates filming the show in June 2024.

Photos showed the RHONJ star hanging out with costars Riley Burruss, the daughter of former Atlanta Housewife Kandi Burruss, Ariana Biermann, Kim Zolciak’s youngest daughter, and Brooks Marks, the son of Meredith Marks from The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

The other cast members reportedly include YouTuber Dylan Geick, Taylor Swift’s ex-boyfriend Connor Kennedy, Ming Lee Simmons, daughter of Kimora Lee and Russell Simmons, and Ava Dash, daughter of Roc Nation CEO Damon Dash.

Will you be tuned in to the new show when it premieres on Bravo? Sound off in the comments below.

