Gia Giudice dragged for ‘sticking her nose in women’s business’ at Teresa Giudice’s attorney-led sitdown

Gia Giudice is getting dragged on social media for her presence at the attorney-led meeting that played out on The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Her mom, Teresa Giudice, gathered the women at her home and her longtime attorney, James Leonard, to drop a supposed bombshell about Margaret Josephs.

That moment fell flat since nothing new was revealed, and now Teresa and Jim are getting roasted by RHONJ fans.

However, Gia is also feeling the heat for being at the legal sitdown.

Dolores Catania, Jackie Goldschneider, Danielle Cabral, and Jennifer Aydin attended the meeting.

This is not the first time the 23-year-old has been called out for her involvement in the drama involving the cast, but she’s yet to speak on the backlash.

RHONJ fans drag Gia Giudice for being in ‘grown folks business’

To be fair, Gia didn’t say much on camera during the meeting with James and the other women.

However, just having her at the table during the awkward scene has RHONJ viewers up in arms.

“Having Gia around on the show chiming in on the cast drama is weird and I’m over it. I liked it better when she was singing shi**y songs and fighting with Melania #RHONJ,” wrote an X user.

“Why is Gia there for the creepy attorney conversation? It seems very unnecessary,” noted someone else.

An X user wrote, “having Gia at the table irks my soul #RHONJ.”

Another reasoned, “I don’t mind Gia but why was she in that meeting about exposing Marge? I’m not quite understanding her place in this season.”

One viewer reasoned, “Why is Gia sticking her nose in women’s business? She better be ready to take it if its fired at her. No whining Gia.”

Someone else said, “It’s funny how Gia is always in grown folks business but then she wants them to keep her name out of their mouth when the grown folks start reading her! #RHONJ.”

Will we see more of Gia Giudice this season?

There’s only one episode left before we bid goodbye to Season 14, so you can rest easy about seeing Gia for much longer.

The finale will include a dramatic sitdown with the cast at Rails Steakhouse, and we can confirm that Gia was not in attendance.

We might still get a few more scenes with the 23-year-old in Episode 13, but the main focus will be on the epic sitdown with the women.

After that, the one-part alternate reunion will put an official end to an interesting season.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.