Genevieve Parisi addresses why she didn’t bring up Aaron Clancy’s ‘two girls back home’ at reunion

Genevieve Parisi and Aaron Clancy sat in the hot seat during the Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 reunion. Pic credit: ABC

Genevieve Parisi and Aaron Clancy appeared surprisingly amicable during the Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 reunion.

However, their friendly exchange may be because Genevieve didn’t have all the details about Aaron at the time.

Aaron has come under fire as rumors surge, suggesting that he was entertaining not one but two women at the same time.

During the BIP reunion, Aaron wasn’t asked to address the rumors, and Genevieve didn’t bring them up during their time in the hot seat either.

Genevieve isn’t one to shy away from calling Aaron out, so she knew some viewers would wonder why she and Aaron didn’t acknowledge his alleged women back home.

The Bachelor Nation beauty clarified the reasoning in a message on social media.

Genevieve Parisi didn’t know about Aaron Clancy’s ‘two girls’

Genevieve took to Twitter to address the Aaron rumor and her reunion behavior.

Bachelor in Paradise was filmed earlier this summer, and the Bachelor in Paradise reunion was also pre-taped, leading Genevieve not to be made aware of the Aaron rumors during filming on November 4.

She tweeted, “To everyone wondering why I didn’t bring up the two girls back home.. I didn’t know about it until after we taped the reunion.”

Pic credit: @ParisiGenevieve/Twitter

Genevieve Parisi and Aaron Clancy apologize to one another at reunion

Without knowing about Aaron’s potentially shady behavior, Genevieve and Aaron were able to reconcile at the reunion after having not talked since their breakup on the show.

The pair exchanged apologies for how their roller-coaster relationship played out and ended.

Genevieve apologized for “not handling the tough times better.”

Meanwhile, Aaron stated he was prideful and foolish as he apologized for how he treated Genevieve.

Aaron said he wanted to be a kind, generous, and understanding man and admitted he wasn’t any of those things on the show. He shared that he definitely “could’ve been better.”

While Genevieve and Aaron were able to hug it out, other couples appeared to have more bad blood.

Tyler Norris and Brittany Galvin left paradise together, but their relationship didn’t last post-show.

Tyler revealed Brittany broke up with him on the same day his episode of being dumped by Rachel Recchia on The Bachelorette Season 19 was aired.

Victoria Fuller and Johnny DePhillipo also had a heated exchange at the reunion after revealing they had called off their engagement.

Johnny suggested Victoria emotionally cheated on him and Victoria shared that their post-show arguments were highly toxic.

Fortunately, Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 also produced some heartwarming success stories.

Danielle Maltby and Michael Allio are still together. Michael even professed that he loved Danielle for the first time, making Danielle the second woman Michael ever used the l-word with.

Best of all, BIP sweethearts Brandon Jones and Serene Russell are still together and looked as in love as ever at the reunion as they prepare for a wedding.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus on ABC.