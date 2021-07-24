Gabe Sadowsky on Love Island USA: Who is the new Casa Amor member and where can you find him on Instagram?

Gabe Sadowsky on Love Island USA. Pic credit: CBS

Gabe Sadowsky is one of five new guys showing up at Casa Amor on Love Island USA.

These new Islanders arrive on Sunday night to shake up the cast in a second villa and try to blow up the main relationships and recouple with them.

Casa Amor takes all the guys and girls and splits them apart. The guys are in one villa and the girls in the second.

Five new guys and five new girls come in and it is time to see who remains faithful and who is tempted to leave their partner.

Gabe will have as good a chance as anyone to find new love.

Who is Gabe Sadowsky on Love Island?

One of the new guys is Gabe Sadowsky.

Gabe is a 27-year-old personal trainer from Nashua, New Hampshire.

According to his LinkedIn account, he is a personal trainer and owner at GetFit Brickell in the Miami/Fort Lauderdale Area. Previously, he worked for Town Sports International in Massachusetts.

Gabe graduated from the University of Miami in 2019 with a B.S. in Exercise Physiology. He was also part of the Club Golf society at Miami.

Gabe is a TRX level 1 trainer, deemed one of the highest valued industry courses.

His LinkedIn also reveals he has worked as a fashion model for Elite Model Management since May 2020.

How can you follow Gabe Sadowsky on Instagram?

You can follow Gabe Sadowsky on Instagram at @gabemsfit.

From his photos, it is clear he loves his dogs as there are several images of him holding Pommede Bear and Musaandsky, each of which has their own personal Instagram accounts (which we linked to in their names).

He also has a lot of shirtless photos for anyone who wants to see why he is a personal trainer.

Gabe has over 29,000 Instagram followers. That number will surely rise once he gets to know the girls on Season 3 of Love Island USA.

Who will Gabe find love with on Love Island USA?

Gabe will head into Casa Amor with two women looking for love in Cashay Proudfoot and Olivia Kaiser. There are also plenty of lovely ladies to tempt, including Shannon St. Clair, Trina Njoroge, and Kyra Lizama.

So, who will Gabe hook up with first? Tune in this Sunday to see who Gabe ends up getting to know in Casa Amor.

Love Island USA Season 3 airs on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Sundays at 9/8c on CBS.