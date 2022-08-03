Gabby Windey reminds Rachel Recchia ‘boys are dumb’ after emotional episode

Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia navigate uncharted territory on The Bachelorette Season 19. Pic credit: @gabby.windey/Instagram

Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia have had an emotional start to their journey on The Bachelorette.

Previous episodes saw Gabby and Rachel feel the men had too much power as the contestants in the house repeatedly rejected them.

Rachel continued to experience rejection on the latest episode of The Bachelorette.

After admitting to fearing that her men would feel they were in the “loser group,” Rachel dealt with feeling the men were not actively pursuing her.

Rachel confronted the men on their seemingly nonchalant behavior and became emotional as she questioned whether she should be Bachelorette.

After the episode, Gabby offered up words of encouragement for her costar, Rachel.

Gabby Windey shows support for Rachel Recchia

Gabby Windey took to Twitter to show love to her friend and costar, Rachel Recchia.

Gabby tweeted, “Love you more than you know [Rachel Recchia]. You are so incredibly deserving and always remember, boys are dumb.”

Many fans reacted to the tweet, including Rachel.

Rachel commented, “us against the world,” with a white heart emoji.

A commenter was inspired by the online exchange between the two Bachelorette besties and wrote, “y’all 2 inspire me I wish i had a bestie.”

Pic credit: @GabrielaWindey/Twitter

Rachel Recchia calls Gabby Windey the strongest woman she knows

Rachel and Gabby have appeared to take turns feeling rejected by the men, as just a few episodes ago, it was Gabby questioning whether the men in the house weren’t as drawn to her as they were to Rachel.

After an emotional episode for Gabby, Rachel went online and wrote a heartfelt tweet.

The Bachelor Nation blonde said, “[Gabby Windey] is the strongest woman I know. Could not be prouder of your courage and vulnerability.”

Former Bachelorette lead Katie Thurston also left words of encouragement for Gabby after men told her that she wasn’t their cup of tea and was “rough around the edges.”

Katie tweeted, “Gabby – you don’t need to be someone’s cup of tea when you’re a shot of whiskey! Rough around the edges? Find yourself a man who LOVES your boldness.”

Pic credit: @bachelornation.scoop/Instagram

While trailers suggest that there’s a lot more drama and tears in store on Rachel and Gabby’s Bachelorette journey, the ladies remain a strong and resilient support system through it all and continue to put true friendship on display.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.