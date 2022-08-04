Gabby Windey pokes fun at her nodding habit while wowing in white 

Gabby Windey is ethereal and fashion-forward in recent post. Pic credit: @gabby.windey/Instagram

Gabby Windey continues to take Bachelor Nation by storm while starring in The Bachelorette.

The Bachelorette viewers have loved Gabby’s quirky personality and great sense of style.

Gabby’s habits and mannerisms have also been displayed on The Bachelorette, including how she continually affirms those she’s listening to by nodding her head.

Gabby caught wind of all the talk of her head-nodding and made several posts addressing her habit.

The Bachelorette star proved she knows how to tease herself in the various posts.

Gabby also proved she knows how to turn heads in gorgeous ensembles as she shared a photo in a lovely all-white ensemble.

Gabby Windey addresses her ‘uncontrollable’ nodding

During Gabby Windey’s recent group date, the men entered the boxing ring.

Before going toe to toe in boxing matches, the men also complimented Gabby.

Early frontrunner Nate Mitchell listed qualities and attributes he loves about Gabby, including how she often nods her head to show she’s listening to others.

Gabby took to Twitter to address Nate’s compliment, writing, “Nate mentioning my uncontrollable head nod in such a sweet way.”

Pic credit: @GabrielaWindey/Instagram

The Bachelorette viewers have also noticed Gabby’s head nod habit, and Gabby suggested she may partake in a drinking game surrounding her nodding.

Gabby shared a close-up selfie on her Instagram stories and wrote, “I’m gonna play the every time I nod and say ‘ya’ drinking game next week too.”

Pic credit: @gabby.windey/Instagram

Gabby Windey smiles in white

On Gabby’s Instagram page, she shared a gorgeous photo of herself decked in white while crossing her legs and giving a smile.

The look featured a low-cut white dress with sparkling embellishments down the middle and a white fur coat that rested on the couch in the photo. Gabby completed the look with sparkling silver jewelry, strappy silver heels, and her brunette hair in a high ponytail.

Gabby captioned the post, “Omw to add ‘huh huh’ to the end of every sentence.”

Gabby’s friends and followers loved the classy white ensemble, including Gabby’s fellow Bachelorette bestie Rachel Recchia.

Rachel commented, “absolutely perfect.”

A Bachelor fan page noted, “You wore white for the day and night time portion,” with a bride emoji.

Pic credit: @gabby.windey/Instagram

Other comments included, “queen of ‘yeah,’” “Oh my goodness #jasonandgabby FOREVER!!!,” and “This look was everything.”

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.