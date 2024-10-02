Frank Fritz’s net worth revealed after court documents expose $30,000 monthly healthcare costs

The financial details surrounding the late American Pickers star Frank Fritz have recently come to light following his tragic death on Monday.

Fritz’s death shocked his fans, with many paying tribute to the reality TV star.

His longtime co-star Mike Wolfe led tributes in his honor and shared a heart-warming tribute on social media.

Known for his role in the long-running History Channel series, Fritz’s health struggles in recent years left him under hospice care.

After his 2022 stroke, Fritz’s financial situation was under scrutiny.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Court documents revealed his net worth, and his spending on healthcare has put the American healthcare system under scrutiny.

Frank Fritz has a net worth of $6 million

Court documents have now revealed that Fritz’s net worth was approximately $6 million at the time of his death.

Despite this wealth, Fritz spent much of his fortune on healthcare, reportedly spending close to $30,000 per month on medical and in-home care.

These expenses were necessary after his stroke left him in need of long-term care, and he continued to struggle with health complications in the years following the incident​.

Frank Fritz’s stroke in July 2022 was a turning point in his life. The stroke forced him into a rehabilitation center, and later, he was placed under a conservatorship managed by his friend, Chris Davis, along with MidWestOne Bank acting as his financial conservator.

Per The Sun, legal reports indicate that Fritz was spending approximately $300,000 annually on healthcare alone, with the majority of that, about $28,000 per month, going toward in-home nursing care​.

How Frank Fritz built his fortune

The American Pickers star earned significant income during his time on the show, reportedly making around $300,000 per season. He also ran his antique shop, Frank Fritz Finds, in Illinois.

Before rising to television fame, Fritz was well-regarded in the world of antiques, particularly in finding and selling vintage toys and cars​.

However, as Fritz’s health declined, so did his financial independence. His ongoing medical costs and reduced income after leaving American Pickers led to concerns about his financial solvency.

Reports show that Fritz continued to generate about $60,000 annually from investments, but this was far from enough to cover his staggering healthcare bills.

Fritz’s story highlights many Americans’ struggles with healthcare costs, even those who appear financially well-off.

Despite having amassed millions, Fritz’s fortune dwindled as medical expenses piled up, illustrating the severe toll that long-term medical care can take on an individual’s finances.