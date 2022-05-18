Former Voice coach Nick Jonas excited about Camila Cabello joining the show

Camila Cabello and Nick Jonas at the 2018 Grammys. Pic credit: E! Red Carpet & Award Shows/YouTube

The Voice fans are still in shock after the four coaches for next season revealed themselves and learned Camila Cabello will replace Kelly Clarkson in the lineup.

While there are a lot of fans who are angry about Kelly leaving the show, at least one former coach is really excited about Camila joining the lineup.

Nick Jonas talks Camila Cabello joining The Voice

Nick Jonas seems really excited about Camila Cabello joining The Voice.

“Camila is going to kill it,” Nick told Extra at the NBC Upfront presentation for his new show Dancing with Myself. “I think it’ll be a lot of fun for her. It’s a great group, apart from Blake, of course.”

Nick worked on The Voice for two seasons – 18 and 20 – although he didn’t win either time out. In both seasons that Nick was on the show, Blake Shelton won.

Nick replaced Gwen Stefani in Season 18, Gwen returned in Season 19, and Nick replaced her again in Season 20. Ariana Grande then took over in Season 21 and now Gwen is returning in Season 22 along with Cabello.

Nick isn’t the only person who thinks Camila will be great on The Voice.

Shakira, who was an early series coach in the fourth and sixth seasons joked that Camila should “be careful” around the other judges.

However, most of the talk surrounded Shakira and Nick’s new reality dancing competition series, Dancing with Myself.

“It allows people from all walks of life and ages and conditions to express themselves and express their love for dance,” Shakira said of the show that is based on a TikTok trend.

Camila Cabello on The Voice

Last season, The Voice tried to bring in a lot of new viewers by signing Ariana Grande. The 28-year-old singer had 311 million Instagram followers, but they didn’t follow her to The Voice, which saw viewership drop.

They also didn’t vote for her singers to help her, and she went into the finale without anyone competing for the title.

Camila is three years younger than Ariana, but she still has 62.3 million followers on Instagram. This might be a second chance for The Voice to pull in younger viewers again.

Camila is also a lot more personal with her fans on social media than Ariana, who mostly keeps them at a distance in her posts.

Ariana has 27.3 million followers on the more popular social media network TikTok, but she seems more into product endorsements there. Camila, on the other hand, has only 15.8 million followers but over 60 million more likes on her videos since she is more into having fun with her viewers.

As for qualifications, Camila has gained billions of streams on music platforms and her song Havana was the best-selling digital single of 2018, regardless of genre. Her first two albums both went Platinum and her third just came out last month.

The Voice is on hiatus. It will return to NBC in late 2022.