Former The Bachelor star Ben Higgins calls out Colton Underwood for lying in his new Netflix documentary

Former The Bachelor star Ben Higgins calls out Colton Underwood for lying in his new Netflix special. Pic credit: ABC

Colton Underwood is ruffling some feathers with his Netflix special, Coming Out Colton, and this time it’s former Bachelor Ben Higgins who’s speaking out.

The 32-year-old Season 20 lead recently called out Colton for lying in his documentary and admitted that’s stopped him from tuning into the series.

“Colton [Underwood] came out this week and said that nobody from Bachelor Nation reached out to him, kind of after coming out, and that’s just not true,” the former Bachelor spoke on The Ben & Ashley Almost Famous podcast. “It kind of erupted my gut a little bit.”

Ben Higgins calls out Colton Underwood for lying in his Netflix special, Coming Out Colton

While Ben admitted it may be a pride thing and he may still tune in to the Netflix show, he knows for a fact that members of Bachelor Nation reached out to former football player following his coming-out interview on Good Morning America.

“I know of multiple people that did, including myself,” Ben explained on the December 7th episode. “So I don’t know why he’s saying that. I just don’t get it. I don’t know if that’s [just] a good headline, I don’t know if it just makes the rest of us look unsupportive, or what?”

While Colton only mentioned previous franchise host Chris Harrison reaching out, “I sent him a book about how you navigate being a Christian and coming out,” Ben explained.

He added, “So I just don’t understand this stuff sometimes. It’s like, are you just trying to make everyone else look bad and for people to feel bad? Because like, Colton, I know people who did, including myself. And so, that’s just a lie.”

Cassie Randolph also has some strong opinions about Colton Underwood’s new Netflix documentary

Ben Higgins isn’t the only one who has something to say about Colton Underwood’s documentary.

Sign up for our newsletter!

While Colton famously gave Cassie Randolph his final rose, their relationship ended when Cassie filed a restraining order on Colton after it was discovered the former Bachelor planted a tracking device on her car.

Speaking to Page Six, a source explained that Cassie supports him telling his narrative if it helps others, but “the part that sucks is that there’s really no way for him to tell his story without mentioning their breakup.”

The source added, “Cassie really just wants to move past any drama having to do with Colton. She’s being roped back into all this Colton mess because of the Netflix show.”

Will you be tuning into Coming Out Colton? Let us know in the comments.

Coming Out Colton is streaming now on Netflix.