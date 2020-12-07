Former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans finds pregnant Pit Bull and plans to give it’s puppies away as fans fear for the dog’s safety

Former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans shared a photo of a pit bull that had just given birth to puppies and captioned it, “I’m a new mommy again!”

Jenelle revealed that on November 25, the dog showed up in her driveway. Jenelle claimed she looked for the owners and posted on social media about the lost dog, but no one claimed her.

Jenelle and husband David Eason decided to take the dog in and care for her and said they planned to give her puppies away once they were old enough.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

Fans worry for the dog’s safety

Several fans spoke out about their concern for the dog’s safety after David’s track record with animals. David was let go from Teen Mom 2 after he shot and killed their family dog.

David claimed he was protecting their daughter Ensley after the dog bit her in the face.

One fan wrote, “Keep them away from the dog murderer.”

Another added, “Not sure David should be around all these dogs but we’ll see.”

Read More Kailyn Lowry posts public apology for Lauren Comeau after calling out Javi Marroquin on Teen Mom 2

Others cautioned Jenelle about the dog’s protective instinct after giving birth and said, “Keep the kids away momma dogs can be aggressive having babies.”

Another pleaded, “Please do not let your children near the mum and her puppies, she will have a very strong protection impulse. Please give her more food, she will need a LOT of nutritional food to be healthy and feed her pups.”

A few fans thought the couple might have stolen the dog to make some money and said, “How much are y’all selling those stolen puppies for?”

Jenelle reacts

Jenelle was frustrated with the backlash she received and defended that she took the dog in to take care of her.

She wrote in a long post, “Wow, now it turns into ‘call the cops on Jenelle for a stray pitbull having puppies.’ I did not breed this dog. I did not steal this dog. I gave this dog a home and have been feeding her.”

She continued, “Whoever left this dog chained outside being pregnant in 35 degree weather is beyond me but luckily she found us and we gave her a warm spot to sleep since then. Don’t leave your animals out in the freezing weather!”

While some fans thanked her for caring for the dog, others still expressed their concerns. Many were worried that the dog might come too close to the kids and were concerned about how David would react.

Whether she cared for the pregnant dog in hopes of making money from the puppies or not, Jenelle did provide shelter for the animal in a time of need.

Time will tell whether she and David continue to care for the dog and her new babies.

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.