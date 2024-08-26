Former RHOC star Vicki Gunvalson reveals she beat ‘deadly’ infection that left her with a slim chance of survival

Vicki Gunvalson, the OG of the OC, is opening up about a life-threatening infection that was initially misdiagnosed by medical professionals and left her with a slim chance of survival.

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum detailed the harrowing turn of events during the Monday, August 26, episode of her podcast My Friend, My Soulmate, My Podcast.

The 62-year-old started the podcast conversation by revealing that she was diagnosed with a sinus infection earlier this month.

She was given antibiotics before heading to Europe for a family vacation.

Upon returning home, things took a turn when she had amnesia and the symptoms of a stroke.

Vicki recalled losing “an hour or two” last Thursday at the hair salon and then being at her office, where she was told that she “was talking gibberish,” and she sent an email that “didn’t make sense.”

At the office, one of her clients claimed that Vicki could be having a stroke, so she was taken to the hospital, where she was “misdiagnosed” with a sinus infection.

Vicki believes her boyfriend’s daughter saved her life

However, things took a darker turn when she was sent home and later found in a bathtub by her boyfriend, Michael Smith.

“One of the scariest things for me was when I walked in, for some reason, Vicki decided she wanted to take a bath,” he recalled on the podcast.

“So she’s in the bathtub with water, and I walk in, and she’s pretty much passed out.”

14 hours later, Michael realized something was amiss and sought medical help again, but this time, she was diagnosed with pneumonia.

“She had a massive infection… it was actually sepsis, but it was pneumonia,” he says.

“The way they explained it is that when your body is fighting that big of an infection and that dangerous of an infection, your whole body attacks it.”

Vicki confirmed the pneumonia diagnosis and said it’s something she’s never had in her life.

“My right lung is pretty compacted with junk,” she noted, adding that she doesn’t have energy.

Thankfully, she was given treatment that helped her recover from the ordeal and was released from the hospital.

However, she’s still very weak.

Vicki credits Michael’s daughter, Olivia Smith, with being the driving force behind getting her help initially because the outcome could have been unfortunate without it.

Vicki still delivers good TV despite not being a full-time cast member

Vicki was the main attraction when RHOC debuted in 2006 and remained with the show as a full-time cast member through Season 13 before being demoted to a friend of the housewives for Season 14.

She has had cameos throughout Seasons 17 and 18 and is currently on the show to support Shannon Beador amid her feud with longtime cast member Tamra Judge.

The original cast member will play a big part in Thursday’s episode as Tamra hosts a murder-mystery party that includes The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Teddi Mellencamp.

The official trailer showcased Teddi throwing major shade at Vicki by making fun of her status with the show.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Bravo on Thursdays at 9/8c. Stream Seasons 1-18 on Peacock.