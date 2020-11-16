Former RHOA star Claudia Jordan claims Donald Trump wanted to have sex with her when she was on Celebrity Apprentice

Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Claudia Jordan said that Donald Trump wanted to have sex with her when she appeared on Celebrity Apprentice.

Claudia discussed her time on the show on Friday during the podcast Political Junkeez.

When asked if Donald Trump was nice to her on the show because she was a beautiful woman, Claudia said that Donald was nice to her because he wanted sex.

“He was nice to me ‘cause he wanted to f**k….Let’s call a spade a spade,” said Claudia.

The hosts laughed as she went on to explain that lots of racist people have sex with Black people despite being bigots.

“Let me tell you, more than a few slave masters were having sex with black women. You can still be racist and have sex with a Black woman or want to. I need people to stop with that nonsense,” Claudia said.

Trump told Claudia not to date Black men

Claudia also discussed her time on the show during the podcast Behind The Velvet Rope With David Yontef last month.

The former RHOA star said that Doturd Trump once told her that she shouldn’t go out with Black men because according to him, “they don’t have any money.”

She said that she set him straight and he avoided making racist comments to her in the future.

The Out Loud with Claudia Jordan host also said that she had to twice remind him that he was married after Trump pursued her romantically and tried to kiss her.

“He was trying it, a little bit, ya know. He would kinda do it…He tried to kiss me one time. Was it once? Twice. And I had to remind him that he was married..I was like, ‘You are not putting that tongue in my mouth,’” said Claudia.

Claudia finished by saying that being a racist doesn’t necessarily dictate one’s sexual preferences. “They can put the racism aside for the penis,” she said.

Claudia also said Trump favors Ivanka over Melania

The 47-year-old Deal or No Deal alum also said that Trump favors his oldest daughter, 39-year-old Ivanka Trump, over his wife, Melania Trump, 50. Claudia also said that Trump values people based on attractiveness.

When asked if she thought that Trump favors Ivanka over his other children, she said, “He favors Ivanka over his own wife.”

“Like, c’mon. He has more lusty eyes, like — the way, he loves Ivanka,” Claudia continued. “He loves Ivanka. I think he’s okay with Trump, Jr. and Eric is just like, whatever. The afterthought. But he’s the ugliest, so, I think Trump judges people by looks, weight,” Claudia said.

“He values people based on how thin they are. How attractive they are. And if they’re rich,” she added.

via GIPHY