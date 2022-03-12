Former Dancing with the Stars champion part of Oscar-nominated film

Nyle DiMarco and Peta Murgatroyd on Dancing with the Stars. Pic credit: ABC

Dancing with the Stars has a lot of great celebrities join the series each year.

Some of these are older established names, but other celebs go on to do even bigger things after competing on the show.

One of these is Dancing with the Stars Season 22 winner Nyle DiMarco.

Since winning the series, Nyle took part in producing a new short film that has since picked up an Oscar nomination.

DWTS’ Nyle DiMarco nominated for an Oscar

Nyle DiMarco is a deaf activist whose native language is American Sign Language, although he can write in English.

He also brings a positive influence to the deaf community, as he does not consider it a disability, but an advantage in many ways. Nyle is a model and he has long said that he can communicate without needing to speak.

He also fights for deaf people to play deaf roles in movies and TV shows, and not have other actors pretend to be deaf for a move role.

This led to him starting the Nyle DiMarco Foundation in 2016 to help deaf children and their families.

This also led Nyle to help produce the movie Audible.

Audible takes people into the Maryland School for the Deaf, home to one of the country’s championship high school football teams.

This short film picked up an Oscar nomination.

OUR AUDIBLE WAS NOMINATED!!!!!!!!! https://t.co/kXtxLarOAe — Nyle DiMarco (@NyleDiMarco) February 8, 2022

“I think our initial goal with this documentary was to really show that deaf people are pretty much like anybody else, right? We have the same issues. We’re all just trying to figure ourselves out, right?” Nyle said about the movie.

The short also showcases another student who transferred to a regular high school and died by suicide.

“It’s a cautionary tale, in some ways, of what can go wrong when you don’t include people and you bully people,” director Matthew Ogens. “I don’t want to speak for Teddy and say that was all that was going on in his life but, certainly, that was a part of it.”

Who is Nyle DiMarco on Dancing with the Stars?

Nyle DiMarco competed on Dancing with the Stars in Season 22. His partner was Peta Murgatroyd.

This was difficult, as he was unable to hear the music while dancing and had to learn the steps by memory. He was the second deaf contestant, following Marlee Matlin.

Nyle went on to win it all, picking up six perfect scores along the way. He beat Paige VanZant in the finals.

Before this, Nyle also won Ameican’s Next Top Model Season 22, as only the second male winner in this show’s history.

Dancing with the Stars is on hiatus. The dancing reality competition series will return in late 2022 to ABC.