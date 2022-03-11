Amanda Kloots’ memoir about losing her husband to become a movie

Amanda Kloots and Alan Bersten on Dancing with the Stars. Pic credit: ABC

Amanda Kloots opened up about her life when she competed in Dancing with the Stars in 2021.

Her dances brought tears to many people’s eyes when she focused the performances on her relationship with her late husband, Nick Cordero.

However, she also released a lot of her pain in a book she published in June 2021, and that book is now going to become a movie.

Amanda Kloots’ memoir becoming a movie

Amanda Kloots wrote the memoir Live Your Life: My Story of Loving and Losing Nick Cordero, detailing losing her husband while raising their baby boy.

Nick died in July 2020 from COVID-19 complications at the age of 41. He contracted COVID in April and was on a ventilator for most of those three months until his death.

Her book allowed her to tell her story, and then she became an even bigger star when she played out a couple of scenes from her life on Dancing with the Stars.

Now, Deadline reports that Denise Di Novi and Margaret French are collaborating with Kloots to turn the memoir into a movie. These producers also produced the movies Little Woman, Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, and Edward Scissorhands.

Amanda Kloots and her sister, author Anna Kloots, will write the movie’s script.

“Anna and I are very grateful to Denise and Margaret for giving us this opportunity to share this story in a new way,” Kloots wrote on Instagram. “With their guidance we are enjoying the process of working together again in writing the screenplay to shape my memoir into a film. Thank you for believing in us and for championing women.”

Anna had an Instagram post that also showed her part in this story.

“Those three months were filled with moments of tragedy, fear, and immense sadness, but they were also filled with moments of hope, joy, and immense beauty,” Anna wrote.

“Those three months changed us, and changed the way we look at the world forever.”

Amanda Kloots on Dancing with the Stars

Amanda Kloots got a lot out of writing her book, but she said that her appearance on Dancing with the Stars did more to help her finally move on from her loss.

Amanda made it to the finals of the competition.

Along the way, she danced to the same song she and Nick danced to at their wedding. Later in the competition, she danced to a song that Nick had written for Broadway and used the freestyle dance to tell the story of her loss and love.

Dancing with the Stars is on hiatus. The dancing reality competition series will return to ABC in late 2022.