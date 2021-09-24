DWTS: Amanda Kloots reveals second dance song and its importance to her

Amanda Kloots on DWTS. Pic credit: ABC

The songs for Week 2 of Dancing With the Stars have been announced and Amanda Kloots revealed what her song and dance style will be.

For fans of Kloots and the dancer herself, this might be a hard one to take because it has a massive meaning for her life.

Amanda Kloots will dance the foxtrot to the song It Had To Be You by Frank Sinatra.

This also has special meaning for Amanda Kloots, as it was her wedding dance song.

Amanda Kloots second DWTS dance a special one

In a video on her Instagram Stories, Amanda Kloots and her partner Alan Bersten announced the second dance song.

Amanda started the video by saying that it was announced and let Alan reveal the title was It Had to Be You and would be a foxtrot.

That is when Amanda Kloots dropped the bomb that this was the song she danced to at her wedding.

“Which was my wedding dance, guys,” Amanda said.

Pic credit: @amandakloots/Instagram

Alan said that meant there was a lot of pressure on that one.

“There’s a lot of pressure,” Amanda agreed. “So, you better do a good job.”

Alan responded with a fearful expression.

Pic credit: @amandakloots/Instagram

Amanda’s fans know about her struggles over the last year.

She was married to Broadway star Nick Cordero, who died in 2020 from COVID-19 complications at the age of 41.

They had been married for three years and had a one-year-old son at the time of Nick’s death.

“I miss him every single day. I miss every single part of him,” she said during her intro on Dancing With the Stars. “If Nick could have said anything to me before he passed, he would have looked at me right in the eye and said, “You better not stop living. You better keep going.'”

Amanda Kloots first dance on DWTS

Amanda Kloots danced the tango in the first week to the song Dance Again by Jennifer Lopez and Pit Bull.

The Dancing With the Stars judges gave her a 28 out of 40, which was second-best behind JoJo Siwa and tied with Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee.

“That was full of tango content. It had attack. It had confidence. That was a really great first dance,” said judge Len Goodman of her dance.

When Tyra Banks asked if she could feel Nick Cordero’s spirit in the room, Amanda said she could.

Dancing With the Stars airs on Monday nights at 8/7c on ABC.