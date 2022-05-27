Former Dancing with the Stars champion calls it the hardest thing he has ever done

Donny Osmond on Dancing with the Stars. Pic credit: ABC

There is often a complaint from Dancing with the Stars fans that competitors with experience have an advantage over everyone else.

However, as it has been seen more often than not, that is far from the truth. Someone like JoJo Siwa had experience in pop dancing, but she had little experience in the ballroom.

The same thing is true for stars like Zendaya, Mel C, and Amanda Kloots, who all had dance experience but had to really change things up when they got on Dancing with the Stars and learn something new.

Donny Osmond has a lifetime of stage experience as a singer, dancer, performer, and more as part of his career that included variety shows and Vegas residencies.

However, he said that when he appeared on Dancing with the Stars, it was the hardest thing he has ever done in his life.

Donny Osmond on Dancing with the Stars experience

Both Donny Osmond and his sister Marie Osmond competed on Dancing with the Stars.

Donny won Season 9 with partner Kym Johnson. Marie came in third place in Season 5 with partner Jonathan Roberts. This didn’t set will with Marie, who felt that the scoring favored male dancers.

“That’s why I say the boys just sit there and hold the girl while she does all the work. That’s all they do,” Marie said. “So [Donny] may have won, but they should never grade the boys [compared] to what the girls do. And we wear high heels!”

Sign up for our newsletter!

However, as far as Donny is concerned, it was no walk in the park and he said it was incredibly difficult.

Donny spoke to broadcaster Kevin Pollack about his time on the show (via Express).

“The hardest thing I ever did was Dancing with the Stars,” Donny said in the interview. “But I got the trophy, so who cares!”

Donny on his training and injuries during DWTS

He admitted that part of the problem was that his partner was so determined and wouldn’t let him slack.

“I wanted to win. Kym Johnson my partner – such a sweet lady, but don’t give her a whip,” he joked. “In rehearsal hall…Oh my goodness. But thanks to her we won, because she just pushed me hard.”

He said that the rehearsals and performances were the most dancing he had ever done. He also said it wasn’t easy, despite what his sister claimed. He said he was dealing with multiple health issues while on the show.

“I won with a cracked rib, a broken toe, and a neck injury from a previous accident,” Donny said. “And I was at the bottom of the leaderboard but then it was just like, ‘Boom, boom, boom’ and then I finally won the thing!”

Dancing with the Stars is on hiatus. The dancing reality competition series will return in late 2022 to its new home on Disney+ streaming.