Dancing with the Stars: Marie Osmond calls DWTS scoring unfair

Donny and Marie receive The Key to The Las Vegas Strip. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/MJT/AdMedia

Marie Osmond was a big star in the 1970s with her brother Donny Osmond thanks to the Donny and Marie variety show.

Donny parlayed that fame into an appearance on Dancing with the Stars in Season 9.

That season, Donny won the Mirrorball trophy with partner Kym Johnson.

However, Marie competed on the show before her brother, finishing in third place in Season 5 with partner Jonathan Roberts.

That was the year that IndyCar driver Helio Castroneves won.

While her brother won and she didn’t, Marie is now speaking out, saying that Dancing with the Stars isn’t fair.

Marie Osmond says DWTS is harsher on women celebrities

While Marie Osmond came in third place, making it to the finale, she doesn’t think she — or most other female contestants — are treated the same as the male dancers.

In the Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast, Marie seemed still bothered by the fact her brother won and she didn’t.

She said her brother “can rub it in all he wants because the guys don’t dance on that show.”

Marie said that Donny never did one split and never had to kick his leg over his head.

“Did he have to do 45 million spins and go into a death-dive? No. He just stood there,” she said, emphasizing that she feels the women have to do all the real dancing on the show.

Marie Osmond struggled to the end on Dancing with the Stars

Marie knows that she probably worked harder than Donny, while he still won the Mirrorball trophy and she didn’t.

In Week 5 of the show, Marie pushed herself to the limit. While the judges were giving their comments, Marie actually fainted. Tom Bergeron said they had to bring in paramedics to tend to her.

“That’s why I say the boys just sit there and hold the girl while she does all the work. That’s all they do,” Marie said. “So [Donny] may have won, but they should never grade the boys [compared] to what the girls do. And we wear high heels!”

In her season, Marie finished third despite having only the fifth-best judges’ scores that season. She also had the lowest score in three different dances (Paso doble, Samba, and Freestyle).

In two of those dances, the Spice Girls’ Mel B had the highest scores for her performance.

Dancing with the Stars is on hiatus. The dancing reality competition series will return to ABC in late 2022.