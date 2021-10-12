Dancing With the Stars judges accused of being too hard on Brian Austin Green and Sharna

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess on Dancing With the Stars. Pic credit: ABC

When Dancing With the Stars Season 30 announced that a real-life couple would partner up on the show, fans thought that would give them an unfair advantage.

However, it turned out to be the complete opposite.

Before the dancing competition series started, Beverly Hills 90210 star Brian Austin Green said he and Sharna Burgess never danced at home together.

He said he spent most of his time being a dad, watching TV, and relaxing with his kids.

Then, once the couple started dancing, some fans accused them of having a “showmance,” clearly oblivious to the fact that Green and Burgess have been dating long before he agreed to appear on the show.

Now, the judges are piling on and fans are not happy.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Are DWTS judges being too harsh on Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess?

The judges have been persistent in the fact that Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess are spending more time looking at each other than paying attention to their dancing.

On the first night of Disney Week, the two danced as Prince Charming and Snow White. When they finished, the judges felt there was too much romance.

“I never thought the waltz was going to come. It was so much kissing and cuddling and messing about,” Len Goodman said after the pair danced to Someday My Prince Will Come from Snow White. “I would’ve liked to see a much more traditional waltz.”

It seems the judges felt that the two looked like they were too much in love and Bruno Tonioli explained why that could be a bad thing.

”Sometimes too much sweetness gives you a toothache,” Bruno said. “I know you love each other. I love it and I love you two, but come on.”

"I get all the sweetness and niceness, but sometimes too much sweetness gives you a toothache." Real life couple Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess faced a slew of backlash from the #DWTS judges for their sensual Snow White-themed waltz: https://t.co/LZrl9n89Hn pic.twitter.com/mmVgElZm8A — Decider (@decider) October 12, 2021

The two were asked about the judge’s comments, and Brian Austin Green responded as only he could.

“I mean it’s Snow White, I don’t know how you don’t love each other,” Green said.

This led to fans wondering if the judges were holding Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess to a higher level than other competitors since they are really dating.

Fans question judges Dancing With the Stars comments

Fans took to Twitter to question the comments. It seemed to be the opposite of the judge’s comments about Suni Lee, who fans felt judges wanted to get more “sensual,” which was disturbing since Suni is an 18-year-old girl.

For Green and Sharna, fans were on the other side.

“I feel like the judges are extra hard on Sharna & Brian just because they’re a couple like they literally have nothing good to say ever #DWTS,” one person wrote.

Pic credit: @nickprice91/Twitter

Another viewer argued why the judges may be being hard on the couple.

“Lmao at all the people mad at the judges’ comments to Brian and Sharna. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again. I’m pretty sure they just want her to be a little bit harder on him because maybe they see he has potential and could be doing much better performances. #DWTS,” another fan wrote.

Pic credit: @chacharumbajive/Twitter

Dancing With the Stars airs this week on Monday and Tuesday nights at 8/7c on ABC for Disney Week.