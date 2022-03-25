Former contestant rumored to return to The Bachelorette responds ‘news to me’

A former Bachelorette contestant may return to Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s season. Pic credit: ABC

A former Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise contestant is rumored to be returning as a competitor on Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s season.

Reality Steve revealed which of Katie Thurston’s fan-favorite men will reportedly make a reappearance to the show, and Bachelor Nation had a lot to say.

However, the “spoiler” is already being questioned by the man himself, who took to Twitter to claim this was the first he heard of the news.

Which of Katie Thurston’s contestants is rumored to return to The Bachelorette?

Reality Steve took to both Twitter and Instagram to share the Bachelorette casting spoiler.

According to the spoiler blogger, Connor Brennan, popularly known as Connor the cat, will make a return to the franchise.

He added that he did not know the context of Connor’s rumored appearance, only that he would appear as a contestant on the show.

Connor was quick to set the record straight by writing, “news to me lmao,” on the Twitter thread.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

Pic credit: @RealitySteve/Twitter

Connor appeared to be denying that any such return is currently planned, throwing doubt on the spoiler.

Further complicating the claim is the fact that Connor is being featured on The Bachelor Live on Stage from April 12 through April 16, which will be during the filming of the upcoming Bachelorette Season.

Bachelor Nation fans respond to rumor that Connor Brennan will appear on The Bachelorette

Connor appears to be shooting down the rumor, but Reality Steve did add that this isn’t the first time Bachelor Nation alums have returned for a shocking appearance.

Many fans did not hold back on their reaction in the comment section. The overwhelming response to the possible spoiler was negative.

“He won’t make it past the first night lol,” one viewer wrote in a popular comment.

Pic credit: @realitysteve/Instagram

Connor is no stranger to the franchise with a run on both The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise under his belt. The cat pun enthusiast was the subject of many jokes throughout his appearances for his constant singing.

He also left both the beach and the mansion without a partner and has recently opened up about struggling to date after the show as well.

Reality Steve has currently not addressed Connor’s denial about appearing on the show. Fans will have to wait and see if the spoiler source has it wrong this time or if Connor the cat is keeping his possible return under wraps.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus.