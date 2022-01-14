Former Bachelorette Tayshia Adams posts vague tweet, is it really over with Zac Clark?

Former Bachelorette, Tayshia Adams poses alongside the receiver of her final rose, Zac Clark. Pic credit: @tayshia/Instagram

While former Bachelorette Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark called it quits late last year, the 31-year-old has Bachelor Nation wondering if the nail is really in the relationship coffin with her latest tweet.

Reportedly calling off their engagement due to schedule issues and plans for the future, the pair realized over time they were not as connected as they thought.

Tayshia gave fans a glimmer of hope into a possible reconciliation by liking her ex-fiance’s tweets, but it might really be over by the California native’s latest thoughts on the platform.

Tayshia Adams post vague tweet

Tayshia had fans and followers wondering about the message behind her recent post on social media.

Going to Twitter to share a quote, the Bachelor in Paradise alum wrote, “Every story has an end. But in life, every ending is just a new beginning.”

Naturally sparking the interest of Bachelor Nation, one fan asked The Bachelorette host what she was referring to in her tweet.

Pic credit: @tayshia/Twitter

Referencing a classic rom-com, the former phlebotomist responded, “I just watched Uptown Girls for the first time and love this quote at the end!”

Tayshia clarified that her quote comes from classic comedy, Uptown Girls. Pic credit: @tayshia/Twitter

While fans still believe the quote could have a deeper meaning, Bachelor Nation is rooting for the Season 16 lead to find her forever love.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

Me trying to be a supportive person who wants you to find someone who makes you happy while inside I am dying pic.twitter.com/113EmwfCpq — rebecca mullins (@beccamullins16) January 13, 2022

Are Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark really over?

Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark found love on the finale of Season 16 of The Bachelorette.

But nearly one year later, after running the New York marathon together, the pair cited their busy agendas as the reason for the split.

A source close to the couple told Page Six, “They have very different plans for the future. It’s sad, but also a relief for both of them to finally accept that they aren’t a good match.”

The insider added, “Her star is rising so fast and he isn’t completely comfortable with the limelight.”

With Tayshia Adam’s recent promotion in the Bachelor franchise as The Bachelorette co-host, it’s clear her travel schedule could’ve had an effect on the new relationship.

“When they would see each other, it started to become clear to both Tayshia and Zac that it wasn’t meant to be,” the Insider added. “They really just grew apart, even more so over the last few months…But there is hope that they can remain friends.”

Do you think Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark are really over? Let us know in the comments.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus on ABC.