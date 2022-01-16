Former Bachelorette Michelle Young bonds with her new fiance’s family. Pic credit: @michelleyoung/Instagram

Former Bachelorette Michelle Young is getting in good with the family.

Giving her final rose to sales executive, Nayte Olukoya on the season’s finale, the two have been basking in the new engagement glow since their magical proposal on the beaches of Mexico.

Traveling to his home country of Canada, Michelle Young is meeting the rest of the family and has clearly hit it off with Nayte’s sister.

Former Bachelorette Michelle Young bonds with Nayte Olukoya’s sister, Mati

Trekking up north to visit Nayte’s extended family, the Season 18 Bachelorette uploaded a photo onto her Instagram stories featuring her future sister-in-law, Mati.

The picture featured a selfie of the two young women smiling while huddled close together.

“You’re stuck with me now [kissing emoji],” the Minnesota native wrote.

Season 18 lead Michelle Young shared a selfie with Nayte's sister Mati.

Clearly feeling the same sentiment toward her brother’s new fiance, Mati also shared her own selfie, writing, “I love you so much.”

Pic credit: @ayokulo603/Instagram

Along the way, Nayte showed his new fiance some of his favorite things including Tim Horton’s Honey Dip donuts and Thrills gum.

Calling it one of Nayte’s “biggest flaws,” she was particularly disappointed to find out his favorite gum is made specifically to taste like soap.

“Tried it. Gross,” the 28-year-old added to the photo.

Pic credit: @michelleyoung/Instagram

Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya reveal plans for a summer wedding

Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya fell in love on Season 18 of The Bachelorette.

Awarding her fiance the first impression rose on the premiere, Michelle explained the hard part of the competition was making sure she was open to everyone.

Bachelor Nation felt Nayte was the risky choice over fan-favorite Brandon Jones, but the two have proved fans wrong by staying together since the end of filming.

Nayte admitted the edit he was given on the show was a “little frustrating” at times, but at the end of the day, he had Michelle to talk and laugh it out with.

And while most newly engaged Bachelor couples take time to get to know each other post-show, these two can’t wait to walk down the aisle.

Hoping for a summertime wedding, this couple is ready to say their I do’s in the near future.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus on ABC.