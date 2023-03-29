Farrah Abraham sparks TV appearance rumors as she’s seen out and about in NYC

Former Teen Mom star Farrah Abraham got gussied up to strut her stuff on the streets of NYC.

It appears that Farrah is back to work in front of the cameras, judging by her latest social media activity.

Earlier this week, the controversial reality TV star shared several snaps of herself in her Instagram Stories.

In her first slide, Farrah shared a screenshot of a post by celebrity photographer Eric Kowalsky, geotagged in Manhattan, New York.

Eric captured Farrah crossing the street in The Big Apple in full glam and a silky hot pink dress with feather sleeves and a thigh-high slit.

Farrah donned a pair of strappy, multi-colored heels and some chunky jewelry, showing off a new darker shade of hair.

Teen Mom alum Farrah Abraham shares behind-the-scenes pics from a mystery project

Farrah added a heart-eyed avatar at the bottom of the image but didn’t provide details about what she was doing in the city.

Farrah was captured by photographer Eric Kowalsky as she walked the streets of Manhattan. Pic credit: @farrahabraham/Instagram

In two more slides, Farrah shared the same image captured by Eric. This time, Farrah tagged her fashion stylist, dress designer, makeup artist, hair stylist, assistant on set, and Eric for his photography work.

Farrah’s makeup artist is the same one who performed her recent lip-blushing procedure, as Monsters and Critics previously reported.

Farrah shared some photos of herself glammed up and crossing the street in NYC. Pic credit: @farrahabraham/Instagram

In two more photos, Farrah shared some behind-the-scenes looks at her mystery TV project. In the first photo, Farrah could be seen on a director’s monitor. She was wearing the same outfit as seen in the streets of NYC, this time apparently on set.

Another screenshot captioned “BTS” and geotagged in New York, New York, showed Farrah getting her makeup and hair done as she sat in a chair, wearing a black salon cape.

Farrah is working on a mystery project and shares some behind-the-scenes photos. Pic credit: @farrahabraham/Instagram

It’s unclear what Farrah’s unspecified project could be. She has hinted at an upcoming appearance on Dancing With the Stars, and it’s also rumored that Farrah will appear in another reality TV show, House of Villains, but neither has been confirmed.

What is Farrah up to these days?

Farrah has remained mostly out of the spotlight as of late. After being released from Teen Mom OG by MTV in 2017, she pursued a career in the adult entertainment industry.

Farrah’s last appearance on TV was during Season 1 of Teen Mom Family Reunion. Her stint on the Teen Mom spinoff didn’t last long, however. During the first episode, Farrah got into it with some of her castmates and decided to leave soon after.

It wasn’t long after her reemergence on the Teen Mom franchise that Farrah got arrested for battery after allegedly slapping a security guard. Soon after her arrest, Farrah checked into a trauma treatment center for a 28-day program.

Although Farrah also teased a career in stand-up comedy and claims to have a JD (Juris Doctor) law degree per her IG bio, it doesn’t appear that she has pursued either at this point. Stay tuned to find out what mystery project Farrah has been keeping under wraps.

Teen Mom Family Reunion is currently on hiatus.