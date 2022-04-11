Farrah Abraham says she hasn’t dated, had sex in 3 years

Farrah Abraham told Howie Mandel she hadn’t been intimate with anyone for three years. Pic credit: Howie Mandel Does Stuff/YouTube

Farrah Abraham might be known for her time as an adult film star, but the Teen Mom OG alum revealed she hadn’t had much luck when it comes to dating and hasn’t had sex in three years.

Farrah recently dished on various topics, ranging from her recent arrest, her law school and stand-up comedy aspirations, and dating.

Making a recent appearance on Howie Mandel’s podcast Howie Mandel Does Stuff, Farrah opened up about her dating life.

Teen Mom OG alum Farrah Abraham hasn’t dated or had sex in three years

Howie didn’t waste any time asking Farrah about her personal life. “Are you dating right now?” the America’s Got Talent judge asked.

Farrah revealed that she’s been celibate: “I haven’t dated or had sex in three years. Um, so, I’m open to dating now that I got out of, you know, the trauma center.”

“But I’m taking that very slow,” she continued. “Like, any man I date [who] cannot conform to like society norms, needs 12 steps … like, I’m ready for something real, but I’m not in a rush.”

The 30-year-old reality TV star isn’t currently using any dating apps to help her find love. Farrah is apprehensive about getting on dating apps because she’s afraid of “predators, creepers, and scam artists” faking their identity and taking advantage of women online.

Farrah also cited her mom Debra Danielsen‘s experience with a dating app – in which a man swindled her out of large amounts of cash – as another deterrent to meeting men on dating apps.

Farrah has big plans after completing her stint at a trauma treatment center

Farrah’s advice to women using dating apps is to avoid sending men money and instead said men should be sending money to women.

The former adult entertainment star and mom of Sophia made her appearance on Howie’s podcast on the heels of completing her treatment at a center for trauma victims.

Farrah checked herself into the trauma center following her arrest in Hollywood in which she said she was assaulted and wrongly convicted of slapping a security guard.

In addition to her new career path as a stand-up comedienne, Farrah said once she completes her public affairs and law degree, then she’ll consider making a run for Senate. Since seeking treatment, it looks as though Farrah has big plans for this next chapter in her life.

Teen Mom OG is currently on hiatus.