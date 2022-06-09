Farrah Abraham brags on her ‘perfect 10’ body, hints she should appear in Sports Illustrated

Farrah thinks she should be in the running for “best bikini body in the world.” Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/CarrieNelson

Teen Mom OG alum Farrah Abraham continues to make waves by putting her bikini body on display and if you ask her, she’ll tell you her figure is a “perfect 10.”

Farrah has been living the jet-setting lifestyle in recent weeks in honor of her 31st birthday. She first traveled to London to treat herself to some cosmetic work before flying to Hawaii with her daughter Sophia, then heading back to L.A.

Amid her travels, Farrah has been captured by the paparazzi on multiple occasions, sporting a myriad of barely-there swimsuit choices.

Teen Mom OG alum Farrah Abraham brags on her bikini body, says she’s a ‘perfect 10’

Farrah’s most recent bikini snaps pictured her capturing her inner cowgirl in a skimpy denim two-piece with a coordinating jewel-fringed jacket and black cowgirl boots. She shared several of the shots on her Instagram in a TikTok video montage set to Kylie Morgan’s song Independent With You, which she captioned, “It’s good to be a real 1.”

Farrah took some time to brag on her 31-year-old physique. Her caption read, “In the mags & I’m like damn that’s me at 31 being a teen mom has been great 🌟 Lone star 12 steppin to the right man who lets me be me.” She also added several hashtags to the end of her caption, including #bestbody and #perfect10.

In her caption, Farrah seemingly mocked her recent breakup from Mack Lovat, the guitarist with whom she shared a brief romance and a make-out session in the park.

Farrah’s critics don’t agree, sound off in comments section

Many of Farrah’s followers disagreed with her assertions that she has a “perfect 10” of a body and took to the comments section to leave their two cents.

“You’re not embarrassed by this even a little bit?!?!” asked one of Farrah’s critics. Another felt her cosmetic work has aged her: “Enough surgeries you look 50.”

Pic credit: @farrahabraham/Instagram

More disparaging comments flooded her post, with another reading, “Triple face palm 😂.” One critic claimed that Farrah’s video “burned” their eyes while another felt she looked “61 years old” in the pics.

“This is comical,” wrote another critic, noting that Farrah has at least succeeded in garnering the attention of the press. “I guess all press is good press though.”

Farrah hints she should be featured in Sports Illustrated for ‘best bikini body in the world’

Farrah also took to her Instagram Stories where she shared screenshots of herself from another bikini photoshoot, along with a screenshot of a DM from a fan.

Now that she’s captured the attention of the press, Farrah is setting her aspirations even higher. Sporting a bubblegum pink string bikini in the first slide, Farrah tagged Sports Illustrated and their Swimsuit edition of the magazine, implying that she should be featured in their magazines.

Her caption read, “@si_swimsuit @sportsillustrated Oddly has never included the best bikini body in the world on its list… inclusion, equality, diversity is beyond missing.”

Pic credit: @farrahabraham/Instagram

In her next slide, Farrah shared a screenshot of a DM from a fan who responded to her previous slide. The fan wrote, “Best body ever idk why they hate. Look way better than any [Kardashian] by far.”

It’s clear that Farrah isn’t concerned with her naysayers and has no issue with putting her body on display.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently in production and will premiere later this year.