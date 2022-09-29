Fans deem Bachelor in Paradise favorites Brandon Jones and Serene Russell a ‘winning couple’

Fans revealed their thoughts on the early spark between Brandon Jones and Serene Russell. Pic credit: @bmacjones/Instagram

Although it may be early in the season, many Bachelor in Paradise fans have already labeled Brandon Jones and Serene Russell as the couple at the top of their radar.

Though there was no shortage of drama on the Paradise beaches already, the premiere episode of Season 8 welcomed a few wholesome moments as well — specifically between Brandon and Serene.

Brandon previously won over Bachelor Nation’s hearts as the runner-up of Michelle’s season of The Bachelorette, where he was praised for showing his emotions when Michelle decided to choose Nayte as her last man standing.

Serene, a former contestant on Clayton’s season of The Bachelor, made it clear from the moment she (first) entered Paradise that she had her sights set on Brandon.

Luckily for her, the feeling appeared to have been mutual, as Brandon immediately pulled Serene aside to chat upon entering. The two seemingly hit it off as they couldn’t stop smiling and sealed their conversation with a kiss.

Brandon took to his Instagram on Wednesday to share a beach photo with Serene sitting on his lap, and let’s just say, Bachelor Nation had quite a bit to say about it.

Bachelor in Paradise fans say they are rooting for Brandon Jones and Serene Russell

Although the season may have just aired this week, Brandon’s photo got plenty of commotion from followers who said the two are already a “winning couple.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Pic credit: @bmacjones/Instagram

Fellow Bachelor Nation favorites appeared at the top of the post’s comments section, including an “I’d expect nothing less” comment from Noah Erb and a “Couple of the year” reply from Mike Johnson.

Other fans chimed in with comments such as “Mom and dad” and “Save some cuteness for the rest of us!!!”

Even the official Bachelor in Paradise Instagram account had to respond with an overabundance of heart-eyes emojis.

Pic credit: @bmacjones/Instagram

“You two are THE CUTEST! I mean what a pair, love this so much,” another fan wrote, along with others hoping the relationship between the two works out.

Pic credit: @bmacjones/Instagram

“Yalls chemistry is undeniable I’m so here for it!!!! [heart-eyes emojis] rooting for y’all,” a follower wrote.

And, of course, many fans were hoping the photo meant that their relationship was still going on in real-time. “Hopefully this means this relationship evolved after BIP. Two of my FAVS,” one user replied.

Although the pair may have hit it off on the beach right away, it seems as if Brandon has had his eye on Serene for quite some time.

Brandon shows he was interested in Serene before BIP

During a previous episode of Clayton’s season where Serene was on her one-on-one date, Brandon shared a video on his Instagram Stories in which he filmed a clip of the date while watching from home.

The video flipped from his television screen to his face, in which he said, “This woman is amazing. Oh my gosh. That’s my pick. You heard it here first. She won, hands down. Has to.”

Brandon also commented on one of Clayton’s Instagram photos earlier this year, where he was standing next to Serene during their one-on-one. “Yoo I might have a new favorite,” Brandon wrote along with the shifty eyes emoji.

Will Brandon and Serene make it through to the end? Fans will have to keep watching as the drama continues to unfold on the BIP beaches.

Bachelor in Paradise airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.