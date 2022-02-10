Brandon Jones in awe of Serene Russell, says ‘that’s my pick’

Serene Russell has Bachelor Nation star Brandon Jones smitten. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelorette Season 18 star Brandon Jones is captivated by one of the women on Clayton’s season, and he recorded a video of himself gushing over the special lady.

The latest episode of The Bachelor saw Clayton go on a one-on-one date with teacher Serene Russell and get to know her better as they hung out at a vacant pier.

Clayton appeared to be very into Serene during the date, and he wasn’t the only one, as Brandon Jones also has his eye on Serene.

Brandon Jones finds Serene Russell ‘amazing’ after watching her one-on-one

Brandon Jones took to his Instagram Stories to record himself watching the recent episode of The Bachelor, particularly the scenes with Serene during her evening dinner with Clayton.

In Brandon’s video he put the camera on the television as Serene smiled while telling a story about her grandmother.

Pic credit: @bmacjones/Instagram

Brandon then turned the camera on himself as he appeared infatuated by Serene on the screen.

Brandon gushed about Serene as he enthusiastically shared, “This woman is amazing. Oh my gosh. That’s my pick. You heard it here first. She won, hands down. Has to.”

Pic credit: @bmacjones/Instagram

Bachelor Nation seems to support a potential love connection between Brandon and Serene, with some hoping the two will have a chance to meet on the next season of Bachelor in Paradise.

Brandon has expressed interest in Serene in the past

Brandon’s Instagram Story isn’t the first time he revealed his interest in Serene.

As Monsters & Critics previously reported, Brandon left a flirtatious comment under a post from Clayton that featured a photo of Serene.

Brandon’s comment suggested Serene was his “new favorite” woman from The Bachelor Season 26 cast.

Brandon’s attraction to Serene is not all too surprising, considering many have drawn comparisons between Serene and The Bachelorette Season 18 lead Michelle Young, as they’re both beautiful elementary school teachers.

On Michelle’s season of The Bachelorette, Brandon appeared to be head-over-heels in love with Michelle. He even made it to her final two before being eliminated in an emotional breakup.

After breaking up with Michelle, many viewers hoped Brandon would return to the franchise through Bachelor in Paradise. It seems Brandon could be interested if Serene were also on the island.

For now, Serene is still competing for Clayton Echard’s heart, and time will tell how her journey on The Bachelor plays out.

If it doesn’t work out with Clayton, Brandon seems willing and ready to shoot his shot with Serene.

Do you think Serene and Brandon would make a cute couple?

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.