Exclusive: Brandi Glanville turned into a work of art after night out with pop artist Sham Ibrahim

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Brandi Glanville has been making headlines lately.

This time, it’s because she’s been turned into a work of art.

On Monday night, Brandi was spotted having a blast on stage after popping up for some Drag Queen Bingo at The Hood Bar and Pizza in Palm Desert, California, with pals Adriane Schwartz and Erica Rose.

Brandi clearly had a blast on stage. Despite the well-documented issues she’s been having with her face, she looked happy and healthy as she shimmied on stage.

Sham jokingly referred to Brandi as “Jennifer” during the encounter to hide her identity and protect her privacy before gifting her a large portrait of Marilyn Monroe.

The fake name didn’t fool fans, though, and Brandi graciously signed autographs and took photos.

Now, Sham is taking things a step further in paying tribute to her “supermodel” friend by immortalizing her with her own work of art.

Brandi Glanville posed with Adriane Schwartz, Sham Ibrahim, and Erica Rose to show off her new Marilyn Monroe art. Pic credit: Sham Ibrahim

Sham Ibrahim gifts Brandi Glanville her own pop art portrait

Like many other celebrities (and even some very lucky non-celebrities,) Brandi Glanville has been immortalized by the very talented pop artist Sham Ibrahim.

In her latest work, Brandi can be seen looking forward with a gleam in her eye and a perfect complexion. Sporting a perfectly coiffed blonde mane and pouty pink lips, the portrait undoubtedly has Brandi looking better than ever.

An exclusive first look at pop art created by Sham Ibrahim for Brandi Glanville. Pic credit: Sham Ibrahim

While Sham became known in Hollywood for her generous gifting of pop art portraits, she’s also been featured on several popular shows, including the last season of Catfish and appearances on Face the Truth with Vivica A. Fox and Judge Steve Harvey.

Sham dishes on hanging out with Brandi

It’s no secret that Brandi has been dealing with some issues regarding her appearance lately, but she looks gorgeous in videos and photos provided to Monsters and Critics.

Even Sham confirmed that Brandi was not just having a good time but also looked amazing.

Sham told Monsters and Critics exclusively, “Brandi seemed very happy and was very excited to be out and about having a good time. Because I had read so much in the news about her facial parasite, I was expecting her to look different, but to be honest, she looked great.”

She continued, “She looked like the Brandi I knew from television. She was gorgeous, and her body was incredible, like that of a 20-year-old! To me, she looked like Kate Moss, so I told her she was a supermodel!”

As for Brandi’s demeanor during her night out, she’s getting an A+.

Sham revealed, “I only really saw her drink one drink, and I don’t think it was an alcoholic drink. While I was on stage, I kept referring to her as ‘Jennifer’ to protect her anonymity, but the audience recognized her anyway, and everybody wanted selfies. She was kind and gracious to everyone who approached her and took tons of selfies.”

