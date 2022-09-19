Evelin Villegas wears body-hugging green dress for Corey Rathgeber’s birthday dinner

Evelin Villegas celebrated her husband Corey Rathgeber for his birthday. Pic credit: @evelin_villegas_ecuador/Instagram

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way alumni couple Corey Rathgeber and Evelin Villegas celebrated Corey’s 36th birthday together.

Evelin shared pictures from the occasion including one where she was wearing a body-hugging maxi green dress while striking flattering poses.

Evelin paired the look with white strappy heels as she appeared to be at a beach location at nighttime, possibly even the bar/restaurant she and Corey own and operate together.

In other Instagram Story snaps from Corey’s birthday, Evelin shared a beaming smiling picture of Corey during the day where she wished him a happy birthday through a sticker.

The other picture she shared was of both of them where Evelin gave Corey a “Birthday Boy” crown on his head using a sticker while he made a funny face and she sat with a closed-mouth smile next to him.

Corey and Evelin were on Seasons 1 and 3 of The Other Way and have also made appearances on the 90 Day Diaries spinoff.

Will Evelin Villegas be going to America with Corey Rathgeber?

When Corey and Evelin were on 90 Day Diaries, Corey revealed that his Ecuadorian visa paperwork had been denied because he did have the right documents.

He told Evelin that he would have to reapply for the Ecuadorian spousal visa in America and asked if she would go with him at that time. For her to do so, Corey would file for an American spousal visa for Evelin.

Evelin met Corey during one of his backpacking trips to Ecuador. She ended up living with Corey and his family on their Mormon compound in Washington State.

Evelin has said on numerous occasions that she did not feel welcome or comfortable there and that living on the compound was one of the worst times of her life.

To remedy her ill feelings, Corey talked to his mom who said she would do everything in her power to make Evelin feel welcome. In the end, Evelin agreed to move to America with Corey while they work out his Ecuadorian visa.

90 Day Fiance alum Laura Jallali has feuded with Evelin Villegas and Corey Rathgeber

Fellow 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way alum Laura Jallali has spent time with Corey and Evelin and was throwing a lot of shade out about their relationship in 2020 and 2021.

Laura has talked about cheating, abuse, drug use, and usury as unsavory things she claims have gone down in Corey and Evelin’s relationship.

All of this drama happened while Laura was looking for a retirement home in Ecuador and ended up spending extended time with the couple.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is currently on hiatus.