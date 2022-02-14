Evelin Villegas and Corey Rathgeber celebrated grand opening of their new bar and restaurant, called it ‘a family business’

Corey and Evelin celebrated the opening of their new bar and restaurant. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way couple Corey Rathgeber and Evelin Villegas have reached a milestone in their married life and shared their excitement in opening another beach bar and restaurant in Evelin’s hometown of Engabao, Ecuador.

In an Instagram post, Corey touched on problems with the last restaurant and bar they built together, which allegedly involved someone who meddled in their business and got it taken away.

Regardless, the pair has bounced back, and they both shared pictures celebrating the grand opening of Coctales Del Paraiso. Evelin called it “a family business,” and Corey touched on the ties her family has to it as well.

Evelin Villegas and Corey Rathgeber introduced their new bar and restaurant

In Evelin’s Instagram stories she shared several pictures and videos of the bar and restaurant that she, Corey, and her family opened up in Engabao.

The bar appears to be right on the beach with a boho style, as was depicted in her video with Corey in it.

Evelin also posted a photo alongside Corey and her family where she called the establishment “A family business.”

Evelin shared photos and videos from her and Corey’s new restaurant. Pic credit: @evelin_villegas_ecuador/Instagram

Corey also shared a picture next to Evelin, her sisters, and her dad in front of the restaurant’s bar and gave more of a backstory about what happened with their previous business.

Corey wrote in the caption, “It was a very sad day when our bar and Evelins family’s restaurant of 18 years was destroyed and taken away from us. Jealously from an individual was the cause that ultimately took us away. It was her desire to end and destroy our successful business.”

He excitedly continued, “Well today we have re opened our new location and new restaurant! It was more successful than I could have ever imagined! We are using the bad experiences as motivation to be the best! Marke my words… this will be the most successful bar and restaurant on the Ecuadorian coastline!”

Evelin Villegas’ sisters do not like Corey Rathgeber

While Evelin’s parents didn’t seem to mind Corey in what 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers got to see of their opinions, Evelin’s sisters were adamantly against him.

Fans of the show watched Evelin’s sisters Lesly and Lipsi mess with Corey, talk badly about him, and be unwelcoming in general after he went out of his way to befriend them.

Although Lesly officiated Corey and Evelin’s marriage, she made it clear that she still had a ton of skepticism but was following what her sister wanted.

Despite their differences, it looks like they are all in business together.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is currently on hiatus.