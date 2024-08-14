Evelin Villegas gets Botox and filler to make aging ‘smoother’

Add Evelin Villegas to the growing list of reality TV stars who’ve had cosmetic work done.

The 90 Day Fiance alum has finally made good on her promise to get Botox and fillers one day.

The Ecuadorian native uploaded a trio of photos to Instagram, showing off the results of her recent injections.

Evelin appeared bare-faced in the photos, snapping several selfies from different angles.

In her lengthy caption, Evelin explained that her haters often comment on her “botched lips” in her photos, claiming that she had them cosmetically altered.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

So, Evelin decided to visit a plastic surgeon and discuss options.

Evelin shares her plastic surgeon’s recommendations

“I asked him what’s wrong with my lips and what can I do to make them better,” she wrote.

“He told me my top lip is bigger than my lower lip, and since [it] is so big, he doesn’t recommend I put filler on my lower lip cause it’ll look too big or I might find it too big,” she continued. “So I decided to keep them the way they are ([which]I love, by the way ).”

While at the plastic surgeon’s office, Evelin decided to try injectables in other areas of her face.

Evelin opted for Botox for crow’s feet and filler in her nose

She explained, “I decided to get filler in my nose for the first time, and I love it.”

“I also did a little bit of Botox in my crow’s lines, and I’m in love, seriously is like magic,” she added.

As Evelin shared, her goal wasn’t to change her face but to soften the signs of aging.

“I know I don’t want to change my face but if I can somehow make aging [smoother] I’m happy to do it,” she wrote.

To conclude her caption, Evelin ended with a message of positivity, telling her followers, “End of the story, I’m happy. [These] are my lips, please get [used] to it, and let’s be nice to each other 🤍 Love, Evelin 💕”

Evelin’s 90 Day Fiance castmates show their support

The post was well received, with thousands of likes and supportive comments.

Some of Evelin’s fellow 90 Day Fiance castmates complimented her.

Debbie Johnson told Evelin she doesn’t need anything done to make her “gorgeous” because she already is, and encouraged her to ignore her haters.

Pic credit: @evelin_villegas_ecuador/Instagram

Miona Bell commented, “You look perfect,” and Evelin reciprocated the compliment in her reply.

Another 90 Day Fiance star, Evelin’s husband, Corey Rathgeber, encouraged his wife with words.

Corey told his wife, “You are naturally beautiful. No need for that stuff, but if it makes you happy, then it makes me happy ❤️”

Pic credit: @evelin_villegas_ecuador/Instagram

According to Evelin’s response, Corey joined her for her Botox and filler appointment despite his fear of needles.

Evelin has long been accused of altering her lips

Evelin has been open about her appearance. Last year, as Monsters and Critics reported, she admitted she was “so over” the negative comments about her face.

She explained that her face had changed since she gained 20 pounds, which she attributed to her “natural glow-up.”

In 2020, Evelin lashed out at her critics when she was once again accused of getting fillers in her lips.

When asked whether she had plumped her lips like her 90 Day Fiance castmate, Larissa Lima, Evelin responded, “No, I have not, and I would never follow the example of that bad copy of Michael Jackson.”

Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.