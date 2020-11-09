Erika Jayne returned to social media for the first time since announcing her divorce from husband Tom Girardi.

Erika tweeted a victory GIF on the same day that major news outlets projected Joe Biden to win the 2020 presidential election.

Her tweet features a GIF of Barack Obama, Hilary Clinton, Joe Biden, and Michelle Obama partying in a Jeep as a parody from the dance scene in Zoolander.

“Oh yeah,” she wrote in the caption.

Fans have been expressing mixed reactions to the political post.

Aside from political posts, Erika continues to keep her personal life off social media following the divorce.

Erika’s divorce announcement

Erika announced her divorce on Election Day. She and Tom have a 32-year age difference, but their marriage worked for 21 years. The two never had kids together.

“After much consideration, I have decided to end my marriage to Tom Girardi,” said the RHOBH star in a statement to E! News. “This is not a step taken lightly or easily. I have great love and respect for Tom and for our years and the lives we built together.”