This season of Married at First Sight has given us more drama than we could have ever imagined.

And one couple, in particular, is providing more drama than all the others put together.

Of course, we’re talking about Chris Williams and Paige Banks– whose storyline has overshadowed the other couples on the show.

After Chris dropped several bombs on his new wife, the most shocking one came when he revealed that his former fiance was pregnant with his child.

Once the other cast members found out about it, they tried to give feedback, but Chris wasn’t having it.

And he got especially angry at Virginia when she tried to add her two cents.

Erik came to his wife’s defense against Chris. And he recently talked about the tense moment in an interview.

Erik defends his wife against Chris Williams

Erik was a recent guest on Married at First Sight Unfiltered with host Jamie Otis.

And during his appearance talks quickly turned to the shocking confrontation between Chris and Virginia.

“Yeah, I mean it wasn’t good, at all,” noted Erik.

He continued, “I don’t think any man should talk to a woman like that. I felt like I needed to defend Virginia maybe a little bit more, but I just didn’t want things to.. get into more of a physical capacity there. So I kind of didn’t know what to say or how to go about it. It was tough, it was kinda just a tough position to kind of be in.”

During the unfiltered episode, Ryan also chimed in on the awkward moment when Chris lashed out at Virginia and some of his other cast members about his situation.

“I think the tough part from my perspective is, I do think it was two people communicating and trying to resolve something. But maybe collectively as a group, we weren’t communicating effectively enough to get our points across.”

Erik talks current relationship with Chris

During his appearance on Married at First Sight Unfiltered, Erik also gave an update about his current relationship with Chris.

The controversial MAFS star took things to a whole different level and tried to fight Erik during their argument in Las Vegas.

So it’s not surprising that the two men are not exactly best friends after their near physical altercation.

“You know, if he wants to reach out one day and us have a conversation, actually get that, you know, solved and all those things, I’d be open to that for sure,” admitted the 34-year-old.

She continued, “But you know for right now I think we just need some time, probably away from each other.”

Do you think Chris owes Erik and Virginia an apology for his behavior?

Married at First Sight airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.