Eric Roberts explains how Julianne Hough ‘hurt’ his feelings after DWTS elimination

Eric Roberts was one of two celebrities who was sent home on Tuesday night.

The double elimination came after back-to-back Monday and Tuesday night episodes featuring Soul Train Night and Hair Metal Night.

Even though Eric performed well, it seems the youth has it this season as he and Reggie VelJohnson both were sent home along with their partners, Britt Stewart and Emma Slater.

It was an interesting night, with Gene Simmons on hand as a guest judge to shake things up.

DWTS viewers weren’t impressed with the KISS frontman’s antics — from his commentary on seemingly everyone’s looks to his mile-high scoring so early in the season.

But it wasn’t until the end that the Oscar nominee was offended by something a DWTS co-host said to him on the fly.

Eric Roberts is not impressed with Julianne Hough’s Anna Delvey comparison

After dancing a, let’s be honest, stiff Paso Doble, Eric Roberts, and Britt Stewart were hustled over to Julianne Hough for a bit of commentary before they got their scores.

While there, Julianne asked Eric how he’s “feeling right now.”

Eric responded, “Petrified.”

When asked about the upcoming double elimination, he confessed that he was feeling “not secure.”

Then, Julianne referenced Anna Delvey when laughing uncomfortably and said, “Is this another nothing moment?”

Eric was clearly not happy with the comment, and despite Julianne’s attempt to segway to the scoring, Eric tried to break in to explain himself but couldn’t be heard by the audience or viewers.

After the show, he spoke to Us Weekly and explained how he felt about leaving Dancing With the Stars, explaining, “It’s very sad that I have to leave Britt. It is very happy that I don’t have to learn another dance.”

When it came to Juliane, he said, “That really hurt my feelings. It really hurt my feelings. I was devastated at how badly I danced, and I was speechless. To be compared to somebody I don’t really know made me feel funny, but I’m fine.”

Clearly, Julianne was trying to be funny with Eric but her joke fell flat and more importantly, made him feel bad after he trained and worked so hard.

Julianne lightened up as Eric Roberts went home

Even though Julianne fumbled big time with Eric Roberts earlier in the episode, it seems she tried to be more careful as he took his exit.

After it was revealed that Eric would be going home, Julianne asked him, “Eric, this competition you’ve been wanting to do since Season 1, what are you left with with Britt as your partner.”

Eric responded, “I have never had a better working experience in my entire life.”

It doesn’t sound like a “nothing moment” after all, and viewers were clearly not impressed by her earlier comment, taking aim at the Hollywood icon.

Dancing With the Stars airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.